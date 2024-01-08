Motorists are facing heavy delays on several routes this morning.

Commuters travelling on the A3 and A27 are facing delays of up to an hour in some places. Part of Eastern Road, the southbound carriageway from the roundabout up to Anchorage Road, remains shut as Southern Water continue to try and fix a burst sewer pipe.

Delays are building in the surrounding area as people try to find alternative routes. Hampshire County Council Traffic & Travel, formerly known as ROMANSE, reports: “#A3 Southbound - approx 60-minute delays on London Rd between Rockville Drive/Maurepas Way #Waterlooville and A27/#M27 Portsbridge Rbt.”

Severe delays southbound on A3 & A3M due to the closure of Eastern Road. The delays are in Cosham, Hilsea, Farlington, Waterlooville, Widley and elsewhere. Picture: Hampshire County Council Traffic & Travel.

The traffic monitoring system earlier reported delays on the A3M southbound between Waterlooville and the Havant bypass due to Eastern Road southbound being shut.