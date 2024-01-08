Portsmouth traffic: Motorists succumb to severe delays on A3, A3M and A27 due to Eastern Road closure
and live on Freeview channel 276
Commuters travelling on the A3 and A27 are facing delays of up to an hour in some places. Part of Eastern Road, the southbound carriageway from the roundabout up to Anchorage Road, remains shut as Southern Water continue to try and fix a burst sewer pipe.
Delays are building in the surrounding area as people try to find alternative routes. Hampshire County Council Traffic & Travel, formerly known as ROMANSE, reports: “#A3 Southbound - approx 60-minute delays on London Rd between Rockville Drive/Maurepas Way #Waterlooville and A27/#M27 Portsbridge Rbt.”
NOW READ: Eastern Road closure
The traffic monitoring system earlier reported delays on the A3M southbound between Waterlooville and the Havant bypass due to Eastern Road southbound being shut.
Live traffic updates are available at the bottom of this article. Information will come from National Highways, AA’s Traffic map, Hampshire County Council Traffic & Travel, Portsmouth City Council’s Portsmouth Roads account and one.network.
Information related to the railways will be circulated from Network Rail, Southern Rail, South Western Railway or Great Western Railway.
If you spotted any crashes or disruptions feel free to let us know – but don’t contact us while you are driving.
Portsmouth and Hampshire Traffic Blog
M3 delays
Motorists are not having any luck on the M3 this morning, with two lanes shut due to roadworks.
Bus delays worsen
Stagecoach South reports up to 40 minute delays on all its services due to the closure of Eastern Road.
Scale of delays
Hampshire County Council Traffic & Travel released an image showing the scale of the delays due to the closure of Eastern Road.
Motorists are reportedly having problems on the A27, A3 and A3M in Cosham, Farlington, Widley, Hilsea, Waterlooville, Havant and elsewhere.
A27 delays
Motorists are facing problems in Portchester on the A27 due to roadworks.
HCC Traffic & Travel reports: "A27 #Portchester/#Fareham - Approx. 25-minute delays westbound on West St/Portchester Rd/Cams Hill between Cornaway Ln Rbt and Delme Rbt due to #Roadworks."
Boarhunt delays
HCC Traffic & Travel report there are severe delays in the Boarhunt area.
They report: "#Boarhunt - Approx 20-minute delays southbound on Boarhunt Road heading towards #M27 J11/A27."
Bus service delays
Public transport services are being disrupted due to the closure of Eastern Road.
Stagecoach South reports: "Portsmouth due to eastern rd closure all portsmouth services are suffering delays of up to 20 mins apologies for any inconvenience caused."
Delays of up to an hour
Hampshire County Council Traffic & Travel said motorists are facing delays of up to an hour in some areas.
They report: "#A3 Southbound - approx 60-minute delays on London Rd between Rockville Drive/Maurepas Way #Waterlooville and A27/#M27 Portsbridge Rbt."
Severe delays
Hampshire County Council Traffic & Travel report that due to the closure of Eastern Road, there are delays on the A3 and A27 in the Havant area.
They report: "#A3M Southbound - approx 25 minute delays between J3/B2150 #Waterlooville and #A27 Havant Bypass due to the to the closure of southbound A2030 Eastern Rd."