Firefighters from three station rushed to the scene after a semi-detached property caught ablaze – and two people were sent to hospital for smoke inhalation.

Four Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service pumps were deployed to the incident, which took place in Painswick Close, Paulsgrove, shortly after 7.00pm yesterday evening (January 9.) The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

A spokesperson from Cosham Fire Station said: “One was house was severely affected by fire, the other by smoke damage.” The incident lasted for approximately two hours and the residents of the main house affected were out at the time.

The spokesperson added that people should check their fire alarms and get in touch with the fire service if they are not working.

A statement from the fire service said: “Crews from Cosham, Southsea and Portchester were called at 7pm on Tuesday evening (9 January) to Painswick Close in Portsmouth. There were two houses involved in the blaze.