Pensioner reunited with Christmas gifts days after they fell from moving car on Hayling Island

A PENSIONER has been reunited with lost Christmas gifts she lovingly wrapped for her friends – days after they fell from a moving car.

Janet Cox was travelling as a passenger with her neighbours Pam and Robert Rudge when the seven Christmas presents she bought them flew out of the back of their car last Wednesday.

The picture of Janet's presents used in our appeal. Picture: Cathy John

Their departure was caused by a faulty boot door, which opened and sent them tumbling into pouring rain and busy traffic along Station Road in West Town, Hayling Island.

Luckily for Janet, good samaritan Kelly John was driving to visit her mother and immediately pulled over, collected the gifts and attempted to track down their owner.

And after a massive News appeal – which picked up more than 1,250 shares on social media – Kelly’s search was successful.

Speaking after picking up the presents from the Hayling Island home of Cathy John, Kelly’s mum, 69-year-old Ms Cox said: ‘I am so pleased. I was very tearful when I lost my presents, but now those tears have been overcome with excitement.

‘If I had a bottle of champagne I would open it, I’m that happy.

‘I was amazed to hear how many people were interested in my story and I don’t have the words to thank Kelly and Cathy enough.

‘All I can say is, sincerely, thank you from the bottom of my heart.’

Cathy John, 58, added: ‘We are absolutely overjoyed it has come to this conclusion. It was so lovely to see the smile on Janet’s face when she came to collect the gifts.

‘We’re so glad we could make her Christmas that little bit brighter.’