10 adorable animals looking for their forever homes in the Portsmouth area

The Stubbington Ark, RSPCA Solent Branch, has dogs, cats and more just waiting to find new families.
You can look through our gallery below to see which animals are up for adoption.
Then if you find yourself falling in love with any of them, you can visit the website of Stubbington Ark, which is based in Fareham, by clicking this link here.
1. Skylar, Staffie, 6
This is Skylar. She is a six-year-old Staffie looking for a family. The RSPCA say she is: 'a beautiful girl and a great example of the breed. She is so loving and will be a loyal companion.' Skylar can live with other dogs and children aged 5+ but not cats.
2. Rocky, Akita cross, 7
Meet Rocky. He is an Akita cross and is seven-years-old. The RSPCA say: 'Rocky is a beautiful, calm boy. Rocky is a friendly chap who is happy to greet new people and enjoys attention.' He cannot be rehomed in Gosport. Rocky can't live with other dogs or cats. He can be around children aged 12+.
3. Marley, Staffie cross, 5
This is Marley. He is a five-year-old Staffie cross. The RSPCA say: 'Marley is a really lovely boy who was unfortunately signed over to us as his owner was struggling to cope with his separation anxiety. Marley becomes incredibly distressed when left alone for any time at all.' He can't be rehomed in Havant. He can't live with cats or other dogs.
4. Zuki, 17
This is Zuki and she is looking for a retirement home. She is 17-years-old but her owner recently passed away. RSPCA say: 'Zuki can be a shy girl to start with but once she gets to know you she likes nothing more than cuddling up next to you and having a snooze.' She can only live with adults and not other cats or dogs.
