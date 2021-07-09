10 adorable animals looking for their forever homes in the Portsmouth area

4. Zuki, 17

This is Zuki and she is looking for a retirement home. She is 17-years-old but her owner recently passed away. RSPCA say: 'Zuki can be a shy girl to start with but once she gets to know you she likes nothing more than cuddling up next to you and having a snooze.' She can only live with adults and not other cats or dogs.

Photo: RSPCA