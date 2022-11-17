FROM fairies to cooking caught fish, many odd requests have been made to staff at a hotel chain in Portsmouth.

Travelodge have released list of thought-provoking enquiries they have received over the last 12 months. Staff across the three Travelodge locations in the city have received hundreds of requests throughout the year.

Travelodge saw a spike in demand following the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions, resulting in a flurry of expected and strange questions from customers during their stay. This included place names, local dishes, customs and traditions.

Shakila Ahmed, a Travelodge spokeswoman, said: ‘Following a very difficult two years, Britons have taken full advantage this year to enjoy everything they have missed during the pandemic, and this includes holidays and business trips.

‘We have experienced a significant increase in bookings across our 581 UK Travelodge hotels this year including our three hotels in Portsmouth, with Britons taking more short breaks and turning a concert or sporting event into a mini-cation.

‘Also, with more Britons holidaying on UK shores than ever before our hotel teams have also received a high volume of interesting requests and questions especially around attractions, locations, local dishes, customs and traditions across our diverse British regions.

‘Where possible, our hotel teams will go above and beyond to help customers as they relish a good challenge. However, there are some requests beyond their control such as asking the seagulls to be quiet in the morning because a guest wanted a lie-in and didn’t want to be bothered by the gulls' noisy squawking.’

Here are the 10 most weird and wonderful requests made at Travelodge hotels in Portsmouth. Make sure to click through all the pages to have a laugh.

1. Can you teach my husband how to make the bed? He doesn't do it at home. At the Hilsea hotel, one customer said: 'Can you teach my husband how to make the bed? He doesn't do it at home.' I wonder if he's a changed man after that.

2. Can you ask the seagulls to be quiet in the morning? I would like a lie-in. One customer asked staff at the Hilsea Travelodge: 'Can you ask the seagulls to be quiet in the morning? I would like a lie-in.' That's one way to get a wake up call.

3. What time do the fairies leave for the White Island? One customer at Portsmouth Travelodge asked - 'What time do the fairies leave for the White Island?' I'm wondering that as well.

4. I'm going mackerel fishing today; will you cook my catch for dinner? 'I'm going mackerel fishing today; will you cook my catch for dinner?' One customer requested this at the city centre Travelodge. Mackerel may soon be added to the menu.