10-year-old campaigner launches petition against plastic packaging and ‘won’t stop’ until she’s triumphant

Animal lover and eco-ambassador, 10-year-old Billie Harris from Copnor, has launched a change.org petition to stop ‘unnecessary’ plastic packaging on loose fruit and vegetables, which she says is a small change that could make a lot of difference.

Billie said: ‘There’s so much unnecessary plastic around fruit and vegetables, other countries such as France and Spain are doing it so we will be able to do it, we just need to start now. It’s really important that we do something about it, every bit of plastic that goes into our ocean, potentially causes a threat to an animal's life, and even ours.’

As a youth ambassador for the Final Straw Foundation, Billie organises beach cleans, and has recently been appointed Challenge Ambassador at her school, King's Academy College Park, a new role dedicated solely to her eco-efforts.

10-year-old campaigner and eco-ambassador, Billie Harris, has launched a petition to stop plastic packaging on loose vegetables.

Founded in 2018, the Final Straw Foundation has helped to clear hundreds of kilos of rubbish – ranging from fireworks to decades-old plastic packaging - from beaches stretching from Warsash to Hayling Island.

Billie’s mum, Debbie Harris, admires her daughter’s drive for change and assists her wherever she can, from helping her to find recycling points on holiday, to walking to school every day to save on car emissions.

She said: ‘She won’t stop, she’s so determined she’s like a dog with a bone. If she thinks it’s not right she will keep going, she won’t just accept it and lay down. I’m just so proud of her. I thought she might get bored when we were walking to school in the piddling rain because she refuses to use the car, but we’re still doing it now!’

In her war against plastic packaging the ten-year-old has also written to businesses, her local MP, and most recently Billie penned a letter to 10 Downing Street about the issue.

She said: ‘I did get a reply, they said they would start in 2025 but we need to start as soon as possible. The more that people change to an eco-friendly alternative or sign this petition, the less plastic will go into our ocean. But you can only do so much at home, I hope to get the government to at least consider it.’