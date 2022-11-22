Baffins Milton Rovers Youth is hosting a Christmas party for Sophie's Legacy
BAFFINS Milton Rovers Youth is hosting a huge Christmas party to raise money for Sophie’s Legacy.
The team at Baffins Milton Rovers Youth are set to host a Christmas community party next month to help raise money for Sophie’s Legacy, a charity that helps provide support and financial aid for children in hospital.
Darren Joseph, the coach at the Baffins Milton Rovers Youth, said: ‘I didn’t actually know Sophie but there are so many kids on the football team and it could happen to anyone so we wanted to do something to give back to a great cause.
‘It is really amazing to see how helpful everyone is and I have sent a lot of messages to businesses in the area and once I started explaining to them what it is about and what it is for, and everyone then wants to help and even from small things, some have donated £20 vouchers, and some have donated discounts on beauty products. It is just amazing.’
The evening, which will take place on December 10 at 7pm at the Milton Rovers Football Club, will be jam packed with fun as well as a huge raffle that local businesses have come together to donate prizes to. Tickets are £5 each and included within the ticket cost, children will all receive a present from Santa, who will be at the event throughout the evening to chat with the youngsters.
The raffle is set to be a big one as there is currently between 25 to 30 prizes that have all been donated by local businesses in the area and the group has currently already raised over £900 to go towards the cause.
The charity was set up in memory of Sophie Fairall of Stubbington, who died in 2021 after being diagnosed with a cancerous stomach tumour, aged only 10 years old, but her last few wishes were to help other children in the same position.
Her family have been upholding her wishes ever since and they now help provide children with extra support and care by offering improved food for children and parents whilst they are staying in hospital, a play specialist and for health care professionals to be trained properly in childhood cancer.