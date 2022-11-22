Darren Joseph, the coach at the Baffins Milton Rovers Youth, said: ‘I didn’t actually know Sophie but there are so many kids on the football team and it could happen to anyone so we wanted to do something to give back to a great cause.

‘It is really amazing to see how helpful everyone is and I have sent a lot of messages to businesses in the area and once I started explaining to them what it is about and what it is for, and everyone then wants to help and even from small things, some have donated £20 vouchers, and some have donated discounts on beauty products. It is just amazing.’

Baffins Milton Rovers Youth is holding a Christmas party to raise money for Sophie Fairall

The evening, which will take place on December 10 at 7pm at the Milton Rovers Football Club, will be jam packed with fun as well as a huge raffle that local businesses have come together to donate prizes to. Tickets are £5 each and included within the ticket cost, children will all receive a present from Santa, who will be at the event throughout the evening to chat with the youngsters.

The charity was set up in memory of Sophie Fairall of Stubbington, who died in 2021 after being diagnosed with a cancerous stomach tumour, aged only 10 years old, but her last few wishes were to help other children in the same position.

