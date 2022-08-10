Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last Saturday, 10-year-old Cacey Potts, had her long locks cut to donate to the Little Princess Trust who support children who lose their hair to cancer or other conditions, providing them with a free, real hair wig to help restore their confidence and identity.

Not only this but Cacey, from Farlington, has smashed her original target of £250 by more than double, with funds currently standing at £702 – more than enough to fund the costs of making the wig.

Cacey said: ‘I have always had long hair and for some children it is just a dream to have some.’

Members of the community have rallied round the 10-year-old – offering support and donating funds – including friends, family, teachers at Solent Junior School, which Cacey attends and dance teachers at the Sian Goddard Academy of Dance of which she is a member.

A fellow dance mum, Gemma Heart, who is a hairdresser at The Hair Lounge in Cosham, carried out the chop.

Cacey, who had to postpone the event due to a dance show at the New Theatre Royal in which she would need hair long enough to put in a bun, originally set her target at £500.

However, since hitting her target on the day of the cut, the young fundraiser’s total has continued to grow.

Cacey’s mum, Charlotte Potts, works at a bar in Cosham and received one impressive donation from a customer who was touched by Cacey’s mission after his own niece was supported by the charity.

Charlotte described her daughter as an ‘incredible young woman’.

She said: ‘I think she’s amazing, she said to me ‘I’m going to grow it long again and next time I’m gonna beat my target.’

Cacey, who has been growing her hair since 2019 when she first learned of the charity and what they do for sick children and young people, has already decided to continue growing it and hopes to raise even more the next time she makes the cut.