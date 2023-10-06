Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fareham-based Alfie, who uses a wheelchair, tackled the 26-mile challenge as part of a seven-strong team of family and friends – and the group raised more than £4,000 for hospices which care for him.

The challenge was a 26-mile trek from Sebastian’s Action Trust in Basingstoke to Naomi House and Jacksplace in Winchester, and back again.

It was important to the family that Alfie could be part of the challenge, so they made sure he could join the adventure by using hoists to help with his wheelchair, which

weighs 26kg, and navigate the trickier parts of the route – through boggy fields and up steep hills.

So far, the ‘Alfie’s Marathon March’ team have raised more than £4,500, to be shared between both charities.

Samantha Dale, Alfie’s mum, said: “We did the challenge to raise money for two lovely charities that are close to our hearts. We wanted to say thank you to them and show that we appreciate their service.

“We were really anxious about how it would go. If Alfie was having a bad day then it would

have been really tricky, as at times he can’t sit in his wheelchair for over an hour. Luckily, he loved it and did so well. At the end everyone was tired and getting slower but Alfie’s

laughing kept us all going.

“I think Alfie enjoyed being carried like a king and that the whole day was about him. We are so proud. Our aim was to raise £1,000 for each charity and we have smashed that, raising over £4,000 and counting. We all have aches and blisters, but it was definitely worth it.”

Pete Abrahams, head of Supporter Services at Naomi House and Jacksplace, said: “Alfie and his wonderful family and friends are an absolute inspiration. Meeting Alfie and his

team at their halfway mark as they reached the hospices on Saturday was brilliant; they had made great time, were full of laughter and absolutely determined to keep going.

"What a phenomenal effort and achievement. We are so grateful to everyone who has supported Alfie’s Marathon March, every donation helps to support families who need our care and support. Our huge thanks to Alfie and team.”

Megan Lowden, community fundraiser at Sebastian’s Action Trust, said: “Sebastian’s Action Trust cannot thank Alfie and his family enough following on from their Marathon

March on Saturday 30 September. Seeing them walking round the corner of our Bluebells site after a 26-mile walk was such special moment. Their determination and

passion to fundraise for the Trust is something we will always admire. Thank you to Alfie, his mum Samantha and the rest of his support crew for taking on such a

tricky challenge to fundraise and raise awareness for Sebastian’s Action Trust.

"Their support with ensure that we continue to provide emotional and practical support for seriously-ill children and their families. Always.”