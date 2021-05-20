Cydney Archer, an apprentice rolling stock technician at South Western Railway, is studying Level 3 Rail Technician Apprenticeship at Fareham Colleges CEMAST campus

Fareham College and South Western Railway have joined forces to train both new and existing staff with industry-specific skills across a wide range of roles.

The college offers apprenticeships from Level 2 to Level 5 in engineering operations, rail technician, customer service, business and leadership, to name a few.

The length of the apprenticeship programme varies, but can last between 12 to 18 months depending on the level.

Ashley Frost, planning manager at South Western Railway, studied Performing Engineering Operations and Rail Engineering Operations at Fareham Colleges CEMAST campus while an operations apprentice

Anoushka Ottley, managing director, business and partnerships at Fareham College, said: ‘Apprenticeships are a fantastic way for employers to train existing staff and attract new talent for learners of all ages. At Fareham College, we work with many different employer partners to help them to enrich their workforce, while also supporting learners to progress their careers.’

Rob Hulson, apprentice and graduate manager at South Western Railway, said: ‘Apprenticeships are a fantastic way to develop your business and staff.

‘The numerous pathways available can help you to create a brilliant succession plan and at the same time bring new energy and vision into your workforce.’

Anoushka Ottley, managing director of business and partnerships at Fareham College

Ashley Frost, planning manager at South Western Railway, studied at Fareham College’s CEMAST campus as part of his role as operations apprentice. He has now secured a full-time role as a planning manager.

He said: ‘The apprenticeship allowed me to join an industry I wanted to be part of, starting from the beginning, learning and understanding the operations of SWR, before jumping into a new permanent role.

‘I really enjoyed meeting different people across the various areas of the organisation and having the opportunity to learn, understand and spend time undertaking elements of their jobs.’

100 in 100 campaign

Cydney Archer, apprentice rolling stock technician at South Western Railway, is currently studying Level 3 Rail Technician Apprenticeship at Fareham College’s CEMAST campus.

She said: ‘I really enjoy working at SWR and would like to continue my employment here and one-day progress into a leadership role. I would definitely recommend an apprenticeship as it provides me with my first steps into a great career.’

There is a range of financial incentives available to support employers to take on a new apprentice. Fareham College works with large employers such as Hampshire County Council to facilitate the transfer of the Apprenticeship Levy to SMEs that covers the costs of training. Call 01329 815200 or email [email protected]

The 100 in 100 campaign was launched in February with the aim of securing 100 opportunities for young people in Portsmouth within 100 days.

The 100 in 100 campaign partners

Ten weeks after it was launched, it has smashed through that target with an incredible 204 places found. It now aims to reach 250 placements.

Could you join the companies that have already signed up? For more information, go to shapingportsmouth.co.uk or to register an interest, e-mail [email protected]

Here's our roll of honour so far:

Really B2B - marketing agency based at Lakeside, North Harbour

Portsmouth Diocese - Church of England area covering 139 parishes

STS Defence - technology and engineering business based in Gosport

Eaton Aerospace - aerospace company based in Bedhampton

Transalis - business solutions company based in Portsmouth

Portsmouth Water - utility company responsible for water supply and distribution

Morris Crocker - chartered accountants based in Havant

Highbury College - further education college in Cosham

Tax Assist - accountancy firm in Portsmouth

Yellow Strawberry - hairdressing salon in Hayling Island

*Apprenticeships via training provider Highbury College

South Western Railway – train operating company that runs services in south west London and southern counties of England and on the Isle of Wight

Aspire Bookkeeping - accountants in Fareham

Newgate Motor Services - a garage in Fareham

Integrum Learning – IT consultants in Lee-on-the-Solent

Baker Newman - a building firm in Gosport

Jacobs Autos – a vehicle repair shop in Fareham

Solent Way Computers – a computer repair firm in Lee-on-the-Solent

British Heart Foundation – charity organisation

Arundel Aviaries - a pet shop in Portsmouth

CTECH Business Solutions – an IT firm in Lee-on-the-Solent

LW&T – an engineering business in Farlington

Fareham College IT Department

*Apprenticeships via training provider Fareham College

Bluebird Care - a care agency

Puddleduck Day Nursery - children's nursery in Milton

The John Doyle Partnership – accountants in Southsea

Highfield Professional Solutions - employment agency in Durley

Activ8 Minds - after-school programme in Emsworth

Portsmouth City Council - local authority

Perfect Skin Solutions

*Apprenticeships via training provider Portsmouth College

Castle Pre-School, Cosham

Jackson and Green - accountants, business and tax advisers in Cosham

*Apprenticeships via training provider HSDC

Leon’s Bistro

Astute Technical Recruitment

Stellas Voice - a charity

*Apprenticeships via training provider Highbury College

Newsquest

Isle of Wight NHS Trust

VIVID Homes

AM Electrical South

Hayco Ltd

Southsea MoT Centre

Tony Wood Hair

Onecom

Rowlands Castle Builders Ltd

Jessica Hayler

Barden FM

Work Wise

Your Centre

Partners

Solent Apprenticeship Hub

Hub manager Jodi Fair said: ‘We are thrilled to be playing a part in 100 in 100 and have confidence that this will be beneficial, not only to the individuals who are beginning their career journeys, but also the employers that will be introducing new, skilled employees into their workforce.’

Portsmouth City Council

Cabinet member for culture, leisure and economic development and deputy leader Steve Pitt said: ‘The 100 in 100 campaign is a great opportunity to celebrate the important work that is undertaken across the city and the positive steps it takes towards recovery. Collaboration between our incredible businesses and the skills providers who support them is a powerful tool for growth. As a council we are committed to raising aspirations and skills development. That's why we're supporting this campaign, the business growth and the entrepreneurial spirit Portsmouth is known for.’

Fareham College

College principal and CEO Andrew Kaye said: ‘We are delighted to be supporting this initiative encouraging employers to offer new and existing staff and young adults the opportunity to take their first step on to the career ladder, or progress further in their chosen career. Fareham College’s focus has always been to equip its learners with the knowledge, skills and experience to achieve their ambitions and we look forward to enabling as many people as possible to gain valuable industry experience to set them on the path of their chosen career, as well as aiding the local economy and assisting business recovery in the region.’

Highbury College, Portsmouth

Craig Mincher, commercial director, said: 'The 100 in 100 campaign comes at a crucial time for both individuals and businesses in Portsmouth. Highbury College are proud to play a part in a campaign that will offer such hope and tangible outcomes for both local employers and adults of the city.'

Havant and Southdowns College

Director for business growth and innovation Aaron Butson said: ‘Everything we do at HSDC is to realise the ambitions of our community and we fully support Shaping Portsmouth and partners in the 100 in 100 campaign. With everyone working together to realise this ambition, we will all have a tremendous impact supporting young people into work and supporting others in our community regain employment and upskilling opportunities.'

Portsmouth College

Vice principal Tom Lloyd said: ‘Portsmouth College is delighted to be able to play a role in the 100 in 100 campaign. Collaboration is critical during a crisis and this project is a fantastic example of employers, training providers and agencies from across the city coming together to promote opportunities and support local people back into employment.’

University of Portsmouth

Claire Middleton, degree apprenticeship manager, said: ‘100 in 100 is a great opportunity to highlight all the wonderful new apprentices and employers that we have in the city and to show the commitment they are making in the road to recovery post-Covid. Collaborating with partners is the best way to raise awareness of apprenticeships at all levels and show the diversity of courses, employers and apprentices that are available in our community.'

Shaping Portsmouth

Chief executive officer Stef Nienaltowski said: ‘Two years ago, we launched our Roadmap to a Career vision and this programme is yet another key part of that. No matter what your age, your career options should not be a hidden secret but something you can get access to and experience readily. This programme aims to give our people that opportunity and, whilst some of the placements are age-limited, some are not. Opportunity is for everyone and Shaping and our partners aim to make that happen with this and following programmes.'

Placement types

:: Apprenticeships – combine practical training in a job with study. As an apprentice you'll be an employee earning a wage and getting holiday pay. Work alongside experienced staff and gain job-specific skills.

:: Traineeships – a course with work experience that gets you ready for work or an apprenticeship. It can last from six weeks up to one year, though most traineeships last for less than six months. You can apply if you're eligible to work in England, unemployed and have little or no work experience.

:: T-level paid placements – new courses which follow GCSEs and are equivalent to three A-levels. These two-year courses, which launched in September 2020, have been developed in collaboration with employers and businesses so that the content meets the needs of industry and prepares students for work, further training or study. T-levels offer students a mixture of classroom learning and 'on-the-job' experience during an industry placement of at least 315 hours (approximately 45 days).

:: Internships – a temporary position with an emphasis on on-the-job training rather than merely employment. Can be paid or unpaid.

:: Work experience (fewer than 70 hours) – enables young, unemployed people to volunteer for placements lasting between two and eight weeks.