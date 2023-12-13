Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The veteran was joined by members of his family for the occasion, as they celebrated his life and career at a venue that holds personal memories for him. The Royal Navy Submarine Museum pays homage to individuals that he served alongside during his duty, which included tours of the Arctic, Indian and Pacific Oceans.

Mr Tibbs joined The Royal Navy during the second World War in 1940 when he was just 18. On a previous visit, he outlined his time with the Royal Navy: “I am one of the ancient WWII Submariners. I was in the Tantalus with Rufus Mackenzie (Vice-Admiral Sir Hugh Mackenzie) from 1943 until 45 … Arctic, Indian Ocean (Mallacca Straits), Pacific (South China Sea) where we did the two longest patrols, 52 days then 55 days. From August ’45 I was No1 (Second in Command) of the Varne until VJ day (Victory over Japan Day) changed our lives.”

