The Submariners’ Stories project, created by oral history consultancy team Meeja, has collected 15 interviews with people connected to the Submarine Service on a new website accompanied by a host of historic photographs.

Meeja director Simon Perry said: ‘The target was to cover the range of roles and ranks at all levels that make the Submarine Service what it is. Each one of the submariners' stories is fascinating, each providing a different insight into submarine life. The project lifts the curtain on a hidden world that very few people outside the submarine 'family' have any knowledge of. It’s not just men we hear from. We also interviewed a serving female submariner and a submariner’s wife to gain a whole picture.

Submarine docks at HMS Dolphin in Gosport. Credit: Imperial War Museum

‘A real coup for the project was to secure time with Commodore Jim Perks, who shared incredible stories from his 38-year naval career, which saw him climb the ranks from junior rating to become head of the service. It’s been a real honour to be trusted by these submariners to capture their oral histories for future generations.’

Marion Brinton, partnerships team leader at Historic England, said: ‘The heritage of Gosport and the Royal Navy is intertwined and together make what is so unique about the town. We’re delighted to support Submariners’ Stories though the Heritage Action Zones. These oral histories let us dive right into the experiences of submariners past and present, and many local people have contributed, offering a new perspective on the Silent Service and Gosport’s shared local heritage.’

The Submariners' Stories project worked closely with the National Museum of the Royal Navy, the Gosport branch of the Submariners Association, and the Gosport Society.

Its recordings will also be held by the Wessex Film and Sound Archive and the National Museum of the Royal Navy, and material from the project will soon be showcased on screens at the Royal Navy Submarine Museum in Gosport.

Servicemen in a submarine escape training tank. Credit - National Museum of the Royal Navy

Alexandra Geary, artefacts curator at the National Museum of the Royal Navy, said: ‘The museum is very proud to be part of this project, which celebrates the link between Gosport and the Submarine Service, the very reason for the Submarine Museum being located adjacent to the former submarine base, HMS Dolphin - now known by its former name, Fort Blockhouse.’

HMS Dolphin was the home of the Submarine Service from 1904 to 1999, and the site of the Royal Navy Submarine School.

The Submariners’ Stories project was commisioned by one of Gosport's two Heritage Action Zone schemes, led by Historic England with the support of Gosport Borough Council. The schemes have also involved the renovation of the Royal Arms Hotel on Stoke Road, which was known as ‘the submariners’ pub’ before it ceased trading as a public house 14 years ago.

HMS Oracle alongside the quay in Londonderry - 1968.

Gosport Borough Council leader, Councillor Peter Chegwyn said: ‘This is a superb local history resource that highlights HMS Dolphin's vital contribution to the defence of this country and - by training submariners from around the world - many other countries. This story is a crucial part of our borough's rich military heritage, and this project will help to make sure it is never forgotten.’

The extensive archive is available at submarinersstories.uk.