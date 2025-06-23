11 fun pictures from Gosport's Summer Funday with the sunshine shining down on the fundraising fiesta

By Steve Deeks
Published 23rd Jun 2025, 12:45 BST
Updated 23rd Jun 2025, 13:02 BST

The Gosport community showed its support for a good cause during a fundraising festival on Sunday (June 22).

Summer Funday’s Fundraiser for Harbour Cancer Support included a dog show, local talent, inflatables, gokarts, stalls and refreshments.

Here are pictures below from the fun event in the sun.

Fundraiser for Harbour Cancer Support, Walpole Park, Gosport Picture: Chris Moorhouse (220625-07)

1. Fundraiser for Harbour Cancer Support

Fundraiser for Harbour Cancer Support, Walpole Park, Gosport Picture: Chris Moorhouse (220625-07) Photo: Chris Moorhouse

Freya, 3, dances to Taylor Swift. Fundraiser for Harbour Cancer Support, Walpole Park, Gosport Picture: Chris Moorhouse (220625-11)

2. Fundraiser for Harbour Cancer Support

Freya, 3, dances to Taylor Swift. Fundraiser for Harbour Cancer Support, Walpole Park, Gosport Picture: Chris Moorhouse (220625-11) Photo: Chris Moorhouse

The Shellem family. Fundraiser for Harbour Cancer Support, Walpole Park, Gosport Picture: Chris Moorhouse (220625-10)

3. Fundraiser for Harbour Cancer Support

The Shellem family. Fundraiser for Harbour Cancer Support, Walpole Park, Gosport Picture: Chris Moorhouse (220625-10) Photo: Chris Moorhouse

Anne Exton, left, and Lorraine Baker have just finished thier yoga class. Fundraiser for Harbour Cancer Support, Walpole Park, Gosport Picture: Chris Moorhouse (220625-09)

4. Fundraiser for Harbour Cancer Support

Anne Exton, left, and Lorraine Baker have just finished thier yoga class. Fundraiser for Harbour Cancer Support, Walpole Park, Gosport Picture: Chris Moorhouse (220625-09) Photo: Chris Moorhouse

