Summer Funday’s Fundraiser for Harbour Cancer Support included a dog show, local talent, inflatables, gokarts, stalls and refreshments.
Here are pictures below from the fun event in the sun.
The Gosport community showed its support for a good cause during a fundraising festival on Sunday (June 22).
