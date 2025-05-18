11 pictures as bigger and better Portchester festival returns

By Steve Deeks
Published 18th May 2025, 16:30 BST
A Portchester festival returned with an even bigger and better showing than last year - with a headline performance from a Robbie Williams tribute band.

Recfest 2025 was back with a bang at AFC Portchester, Wicor Recreation Ground, on Saturday. Families enjoyed the sunny weather and feast of entertainment on offer.

The event had three stages of live music, a range of exciting activities, including a bouncy castle, a penalty shootout competition for budding football stars and various stalls for children.

There were also live gym and dance performances as talented performers captivated people with their moves.

See pictures from the event below.

Title: Recfest Pictured: Andy with granddaughter Scarlett

1. Recfest

Title: Recfest Pictured: Andy with granddaughter Scarlett Photo: Marcin Jedrysiak

Recfest. Pictured: Children busy playing football

2. Recfest

Recfest. Pictured: Children busy playing football Photo: Marcin Jedrysiak

Title: Recfest Pictured: Dancing team from Southampton

3. Recfest

Title: Recfest Pictured: Dancing team from Southampton Photo: Marcin Jedrysiak

Title: Recfest Pictured: Dancing team from Southampton

4. Recfest

Title: Recfest Pictured: Dancing team from Southampton Photo: Marcin Jedrysiak

