11 pictures as bigger and better Portchester festival returns

Recfest 2025 was back with a bang at AFC Portchester, Wicor Recreation Ground, on Saturday. Families enjoyed the sunny weather and feast of entertainment on offer.
The event had three stages of live music, a range of exciting activities, including a bouncy castle, a penalty shootout competition for budding football stars and various stalls for children.
There were also live gym and dance performances as talented performers captivated people with their moves.
See pictures from the event below.
