There are so many beauty spots in the Portsmouth area which can make for amazing pictures.

The city and the surrounding area is home to so many areas where people can take some stunning photographs. Gorgeous weather by the sea also makes them even better.

Our readers have been submitting their favourite pictures which they've taken while out and about on their travels. Some have used drones to take some wonderful images from the air.

Here are 11 mesmerising pictures which have been taken by our readers. You can submit your on pictures by emailing new[email protected], writing Reader Picture in the subject line.

Images can also messaged to us on our Facebook and Instagram pages. Credit will always be given if you ask for it.

1 . Spinnaker Tower sunset Marcin Jedrysiak used his drone to take a shot of this stunning sunset over by Spinnaker Tower. Photo: Marcin Jedrysiak

2 . Sunset over South Parade Pier Michael Rutter took this amazing picture over South Parade Pier. Photo: Michael Rutter

3 . Hilsea Lido One of our readers took this picture of a calm evening at Hilsea Lido. Photo: Contributed

4 . Langstone Harbour Sarah Marston took this lovely picture of Langstone Harbour. Photo: Sarah Marston