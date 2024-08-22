12 family activities to avoid Victorious Festival 2024 including Southsea Play Cafe, The Watercress Line and mini golf

By Sophie Lewis
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 11:24 BST
Updated 22nd Aug 2024, 09:26 BST
Thousands of people will be crowds of people flocking to Portsmouth for Victorious this weekend.

Victorious, although a brilliant local event, can be overwhelming for those who are not attending with thousands of people making their way in and out of the city. The music festival will take place on August 23, 24 and 25 in Southsea and every year it draws in huge crowds.

This bank holiday, there are a number of things that families can get involved in that will avoid the festival.

From the new mini golf at Gunwharf Quays to a coffee at Southsea Play Cafe or a visit to Marwell Zoo, there is something for every member of the family this bank holiday.

The Watercress Line in Alresford is hosting a Thomas and Friends event this weekend where families will be able to take a ride behind Thomas and meet some of his friends on the way. For more information about the themed train ride, click here.

Here are 12 family activities you can do if you are avoiding Victorious Festival 2024:

Here are some things you can do in Hampshire if you are trying to avoid Victorious Festival.

1. Hampshire Activities

Here are some things you can do in Hampshire if you are trying to avoid Victorious Festival. Photo: google

Photo Sales
Laverstoke Park Farm will be hosting the CarFest this year and it will be taking place between August 22 and 25. Olly Murs, Scouting for Girls and many more will be performing at the festival and for more information, visit the website.

2. CarFest 2023, Laverstoke Park Farm

Laverstoke Park Farm will be hosting the CarFest this year and it will be taking place between August 22 and 25. Olly Murs, Scouting for Girls and many more will be performing at the festival and for more information, visit the website. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Vue Cinema at Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth, will be showing Inside Out 2, Despicable Me 4, It Ends with Us, Deadpool and Wolverine and more over the weekend.

3. Vue, Gunwharf

Vue Cinema at Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth, will be showing Inside Out 2, Despicable Me 4, It Ends with Us, Deadpool and Wolverine and more over the weekend. Photo: -

Photo Sales
Marwell Zoo is a perfect place to spend a bank holiday, especially if you are looking for fun things to do with the family.

4. Marwell Zoo, Hampshire

Marwell Zoo is a perfect place to spend a bank holiday, especially if you are looking for fun things to do with the family. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:PortsmouthGunwharf Quays