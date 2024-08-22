Victorious, although a brilliant local event, can be overwhelming for those who are not attending with thousands of people making their way in and out of the city. The music festival will take place on August 23, 24 and 25 in Southsea and every year it draws in huge crowds.

This bank holiday, there are a number of things that families can get involved in that will avoid the festival.

From the new mini golf at Gunwharf Quays to a coffee at Southsea Play Cafe or a visit to Marwell Zoo, there is something for every member of the family this bank holiday.

Here are 12 family activities you can do if you are avoiding Victorious Festival 2024:

1 . Hampshire Activities Here are some things you can do in Hampshire if you are trying to avoid Victorious Festival.

2 . CarFest 2023, Laverstoke Park Farm Laverstoke Park Farm will be hosting the CarFest this year and it will be taking place between August 22 and 25. Olly Murs, Scouting for Girls and many more will be performing at the festival and for more information, visit the website.

3 . Vue, Gunwharf Vue Cinema at Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth, will be showing Inside Out 2, Despicable Me 4, It Ends with Us, Deadpool and Wolverine and more over the weekend.