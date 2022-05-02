Sisters (l-r) Lily Saunders (4) and Daisy (7) at St Mary's Church in Fratton May Fayre. Picture: Sarah Standing (020522-5346)

12 of our best photos from the May Fayre in Portsmouth

The Fratton May Fayre has returned for the first time in two years.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Monday, 2nd May 2022, 4:54 pm

Usually an annual event, taking place on the May Day bank holiday, the 2020 and 2021 versions were cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

A huge crowd turned out to welcome the return of the May Fayre.

The News had our photographers down at the event to get all of the best pictures.

We’ve pulled together a gallery of 12 of our favourite photos.

1. May Fayre

St Mary's Church in Fratton May Fayre took place on bank holiday Monday, May 2. Candy Floss was available from the Fun Foods stall. Picture: Sarah Standing (020522-5331)

Photo: Sarah Standing

2. May Fayre

Arnas Cepeliauskas (16) from Fratton with his girlfriend Trinity White (18) from Southsea. Picture: Sarah Standing (020522-5319)

Photo: Sarah Standing

3. May Fayre

Naiyah Ali (2) from Fratton. Picture: Sarah Standing (020522-5307)

Photo: Sarah Standing

4. May Fayre

Ella Dogan (3) from Cosham. Picture: Sarah Standing (020522-3293)

Photo: Sarah Standing

