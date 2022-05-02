12 of our best photos from the May Fayre in Portsmouth

Usually an annual event, taking place on the May Day bank holiday, the 2020 and 2021 versions were cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

A huge crowd turned out to welcome the return of the May Fayre.

The News had our photographers down at the event to get all of the best pictures.

We’ve pulled together a gallery of 12 of our favourite photos.

1. May Fayre St Mary's Church in Fratton May Fayre took place on bank holiday Monday, May 2. Candy Floss was available from the Fun Foods stall. Picture: Sarah Standing (020522-5331) Photo: Sarah Standing Photo Sales

2. May Fayre Arnas Cepeliauskas (16) from Fratton with his girlfriend Trinity White (18) from Southsea. Picture: Sarah Standing (020522-5319) Photo: Sarah Standing Photo Sales

3. May Fayre Naiyah Ali (2) from Fratton. Picture: Sarah Standing (020522-5307) Photo: Sarah Standing Photo Sales

4. May Fayre Ella Dogan (3) from Cosham. Picture: Sarah Standing (020522-3293) Photo: Sarah Standing Photo Sales