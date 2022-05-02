12 of our best photos from the May Fayre in Portsmouth

Usually an annual event, taking place on the May Day bank holiday, the 2020 and 2021 versions were cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
A huge crowd turned out to welcome the return of the May Fayre.
MORE: Portsmouth community May Fayre makes triumphant return with huge crowds after Covid-19 cancellations
The News had our photographers down at the event to get all of the best pictures.
We’ve pulled together a gallery of 12 of our favourite photos.
Make sure to click through all of the pages.
