12 pictures as England fans roar side on to victory over Serbia in Portsmouth pub

By Steve Deeks
Published 17th Jun 2024, 08:50 BST
Updated 17th Jun 2024, 11:04 BST
England fans gathered at the Milton Arms in Portsmouth on Sunday evening to watch England’s opening game of Euro 2024 against Serbia.

The Three Lions won the match 1-0 in what turned out to be tense finish after dominating early on. Fans in the pub cheered on the side as they endured some nervy moments during the evening.

But Gareth Southgate’s men held on to bring relief to fans.

See pictures from the Milton Arms below:

England fans gathered at the Milton Arms in Portsmouth on Sunday evening to watch England's opening game against Serbia in Euro 2024.Pictured - Tracey Ford, Landlady Christina Sloan, Landlord Dan Smith and fan Gemma WilliamPhotos by Alex Shute

1. England fans gathered at the Milton Arms in Portsmouth on Sunday evening

England fans gathered at the Milton Arms in Portsmouth on Sunday evening to watch England's opening game against Serbia in Euro 2024.Pictured - Tracey Ford, Landlady Christina Sloan, Landlord Dan Smith and fan Gemma WilliamPhotos by Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute

