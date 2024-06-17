The Three Lions won the match 1-0 in what turned out to be tense finish after dominating early on. Fans in the pub cheered on the side as they endured some nervy moments during the evening.
But Gareth Southgate’s men held on to bring relief to fans.
See pictures from the Milton Arms below:
England fans gathered at the Milton Arms in Portsmouth on Sunday evening to watch England's opening game against Serbia in Euro 2024.Pictured - Tracey Ford, Landlady Christina Sloan, Landlord Dan Smith and fan Gemma WilliamPhotos by Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute
England fans gathered at the Milton Arms in Portsmouth on Sunday evening to watch England's opening game against Serbia in Euro 2024.Photos by Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute
