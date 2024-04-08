12 vibrant pictures of Holi: Festival of Colours as Portsmouth Hindu Society come out to celebrate

Portsmouth’s Hindu community came out to celebrate Holi, also known as the Festival of Colours, where people are covered in colourful powder to celebrate the triumph of good over evil.
By Joe Williams
Published 8th Apr 2024, 12:39 BST

The Portsmouth Hindu Society celebrated the festival on Sunday, March 31, at the Portsmouth Deaf Centre. While Holi was celebrated in India on Monday, March 25, the community decided to arrange the event the event on the following Sunday in the UK to allow more of the community to celebrate. The festival celebrates the triumph of good over evil in Hindu mythology, where a demon, Holika, tried to burn Prahlada on a pyre but in turn was burnt herself. It also marks the arrival of spring and celebrates fertility colour and love.

Guddu Ghosh, a member of Portsmouth Hindu Society, reflected on the day. He said: “It went really well, it was a lot of fun and there was a lot of people there. We had just over a 100 people turn up which is quite good as the community is small. We had people come from Southampton and Portsmouth. Our community probably has about 50 people itself, so we sent out invites and made flyers, which got more people to come, especially students. We had some international students come down, it was something different for them and made them feel more at home, doing the celebrations that people do in India.”

Here are 12 brilliantly colourful pictures of the festival:

Portsmouth Hindu Society celebrated the Festival of Colours (Holi) at Portsmouth Deaf Centre on Sunday, March 31.

1. Festival of Colours

Portsmouth Hindu Society celebrated the Festival of Colours (Holi) at Portsmouth Deaf Centre on Sunday, March 31. Photo: Guddu Ghosh

Bhupal, Guddu and Joy Ghosh celebrate the Festival of Colours, also known as Holi. It is a sacred and ancient tradition of Hindu's.

2. Festival of Colours

Bhupal, Guddu and Joy Ghosh celebrate the Festival of Colours, also known as Holi. It is a sacred and ancient tradition of Hindu's. Photo: Guddu Ghosh

Suman Ghosh gets the festivities started. Dry coloured powder is smeared on each others faces to celebrate.

3. Festival of Colours

Suman Ghosh gets the festivities started. Dry coloured powder is smeared on each others faces to celebrate. Photo: Guddu Ghosh

Suman and Pooja Ghosh celebrate at the Festival of Colours. Around 200 people attended the event as the Hindu community came together and welcomed anyone that wished to join them.

4. Festival of Colours

Suman and Pooja Ghosh celebrate at the Festival of Colours. Around 200 people attended the event as the Hindu community came together and welcomed anyone that wished to join them. Photo: Guddu Ghosh

