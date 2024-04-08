The Portsmouth Hindu Society celebrated the festival on Sunday, March 31, at the Portsmouth Deaf Centre . While Holi was celebrated in India on Monday, March 25, the community decided to arrange the event the event on the following Sunday in the UK to allow more of the community to celebrate. The festival celebrates the triumph of good over evil in Hindu mythology, where a demon, Holika, tried to burn Prahlada on a pyre but in turn was burnt herself. It also marks the arrival of spring and celebrates fertility colour and love.

Guddu Ghosh, a member of Portsmouth Hindu Society, reflected on the day. He said: “It went really well, it was a lot of fun and there was a lot of people there. We had just over a 100 people turn up which is quite good as the community is small. We had people come from Southampton and Portsmouth. Our community probably has about 50 people itself, so we sent out invites and made flyers, which got more people to come, especially students. We had some international students come down, it was something different for them and made them feel more at home, doing the celebrations that people do in India.”