Simon Boxall from Bognor Regis with his children Sienna (8) and Joshua (11). Picture: Sarah Standing (020522-3311)

13 best photos from Southsea over the bank holiday weekend

AFTER heavy rain brought downpours over the weekend, people rushed out to the seafront to make the most of the good weather on bank holiday Monday.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Thursday, 5th May 2022, 9:25 am

The May Day sunshine made the perfect excuse for a trip to Southsea.

Visitors came from near and far, enjoying the weather and even indulging in an ice cream – when in Rome after all!

The News sent our photographer down to Southsea seafront to capture the bank holiday sun.

Here are 13 photos of people loving life down by the sea earlier.

Make sure to click through all the pages of our gallery below.

1. Bank holiday

Di Castle from Southsea. Picture: Sarah Standing (020522-3315)

Photo: Sarah Standing

2. Bank holiday

Joshua Roberts (13) from Liss. Picture: Sarah Standing (020522-5393)

Photo: Sarah Standing

3. Bank holiday

Families enjoying the bank holiday Monday along Southsea seafront and Old Portsmouth on Monday, May 2. Picture: Sarah Standing (020522-5376)

Photo: Sarah Standing

4. Bank holiday

Linda Bennett-Stubbs, Aaron Bennett, Charmaine Bennett, Blake Bennett (3), Abigail Bennett (9), Olivia Bennett (7), Charlotte Husk and Ivan Husk. Aaron meeting up with friends and family before Wednesday, May 4 when he is due to have a brain tumour removed. Picture: Sarah Standing (020522-3298)

Photo: Sarah Standing

