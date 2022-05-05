13 best photos from Southsea over the bank holiday weekend

The May Day sunshine made the perfect excuse for a trip to Southsea.

Visitors came from near and far, enjoying the weather and even indulging in an ice cream – when in Rome after all!

The News sent our photographer down to Southsea seafront to capture the bank holiday sun.

Here are 13 photos of people loving life down by the sea earlier.

Make sure to click through all the pages of our gallery below.

Bank holiday Di Castle from Southsea. Picture: Sarah Standing (020522-3315)

Bank holiday Joshua Roberts (13) from Liss. Picture: Sarah Standing (020522-5393)

Bank holiday Families enjoying the bank holiday Monday along Southsea seafront and Old Portsmouth on Monday, May 2. Picture: Sarah Standing (020522-5376)

Bank holiday Linda Bennett-Stubbs, Aaron Bennett, Charmaine Bennett, Blake Bennett (3), Abigail Bennett (9), Olivia Bennett (7), Charlotte Husk and Ivan Husk. Aaron meeting up with friends and family before Wednesday, May 4 when he is due to have a brain tumour removed. Picture: Sarah Standing (020522-3298)