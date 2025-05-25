13 fabulous pictures from the Fratton Family Fun Day to celebrate the rejuvenation of the Bridge Centre

By Kelly Brown

Editor

Published 25th May 2025, 12:04 BST

A fantastic day of free fun was had in Fratton yesterday (May 24) with magic shows, crafts and free activities all enjoyed by families to celebrate a rejuvenation of the area’s shopping centre.

The Fratton Fun day was held at the Bridge Centre and featured face painting, community performances, local history and gaming sessions. Families were also invited to help create an art installation which will celebrate Fratton’s community.

The event, organised by Portsmouth City Council which owns the Fratton Bridge Centre, marked a milestone in the transformation of the site which has undergone a refurbishment, including upgrades to retail spaces, a new welcoming entrance, and the arrival of new businesses and community organisations.

Cllr Steve Pitt, leader of the council with responsibilities for economic development, said: "The refurbishment has re-energised Fratton Bridge Centre. By working together with community and local business we are committed to revitalising our high streets. Events like the Fratton Family Fun Day are a great way to bring people together and celebrate the positive changes happening in our city.”

The refurbishment of Fratton Bridge Centre is part of a wider regeneration effort by the council to enhance the area through improvements to the high street and investments in new homes and employment opportunities.

Pictures: Alex Chapman

Children enjoying activities at Fratton Family Fun day. Picture: Alec Chapman

1. Fratton Family Fun day

Children enjoying activities at Fratton Family Fun day. Picture: Alec Chapman | Alec Chapman

Pictured is Harvo - Children's entertainer. Picture: Alec Chapman

2. Fratton Family Fun Day

Pictured is Harvo - Children's entertainer. Picture: Alec Chapman | Alec Chapman Photo: Alec Chapman

Lots of fan activities for all the family. Picture: Alec Chapman

3. Fratton Family Fun day

Lots of fan activities for all the family. Picture: Alec Chapman | Alec Chapman Photo: Alec Chapman

Natasha Winser from Portsmouth City Council organised Family Fun day at the Bridge Shopping Centre. Picture: Alec Chapman

4. Fratton Family Fun day

Natasha Winser from Portsmouth City Council organised Family Fun day at the Bridge Shopping Centre. Picture: Alec Chapman | Alec Chapman Photo: Alec Chapman

