The Fratton Fun day was held at the Bridge Centre and featured face painting, community performances, local history and gaming sessions. Families were also invited to help create an art installation which will celebrate Fratton’s community.

The event, organised by Portsmouth City Council which owns the Fratton Bridge Centre, marked a milestone in the transformation of the site which has undergone a refurbishment, including upgrades to retail spaces, a new welcoming entrance, and the arrival of new businesses and community organisations.

Cllr Steve Pitt, leader of the council with responsibilities for economic development, said: "The refurbishment has re-energised Fratton Bridge Centre. By working together with community and local business we are committed to revitalising our high streets. Events like the Fratton Family Fun Day are a great way to bring people together and celebrate the positive changes happening in our city.”

The refurbishment of Fratton Bridge Centre is part of a wider regeneration effort by the council to enhance the area through improvements to the high street and investments in new homes and employment opportunities.

Pictures: Alex Chapman

