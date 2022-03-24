13 friends take on a tough challenge and raise over £3,000 to help ‘beat’ childhood cancer

The group of 12 friends took on the Goggins 4x4x48 Challenge, for the second year running, to raise money for the Amelia-Mae Foundation.

The challenge created by David Goggins, an American ultramarathon runner, is a test of endurance and involves running four miles, every four hours, for 48 hours.

George Hill, from Waterlooville, helped organise the run both years.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The team of 13 celebrate the end of their 48 running challenge. Credit: George Hill

George, 28, said: ‘It’s tough physically and mentally because you don’t really get a chance to sleep.’

‘Last year, I planned to organise it as a kind of last-minute thing and it took off, this year even more people got involved.’

Along with 12 others including Morgan Ryan, Samantha Place and Floyd Harris, George and the team said: ‘We want to improve the lives of the children affected and beat child cancer.’

Last year, the four-man-team raised £4390 for the charity which helps to support the children and their families affected by Neuroblastoma, a rare form of childhood cancer.

The group begin their first run on Friday night. Credit: George Hill

This year the group has so far raised £3,287, raising a total of more £7,500 for the cause.

As a voluntary run organisation, the charity relies on members of the community such as George and his friends to step forward and run events and challenges on their behalf.

‘This year, you had people join us that wouldn’t normally run, so it was more of a challenge for them,’ George added.

‘I’m quite a confident runner myself, but for them it was twice as hard, especially physically.’

Despite their struggles, George and his teammates supported each other throughout.

‘People would struggle at different times and we would kind of just help each other, we took turns so no one had to run it on their own,’ George said.

Having started the challenge on Friday, March 4 at 8pm, the team finally finished their effort on Sunday at 4pm, closing with a drink at Spice Island Inn, in Old Portsmouth, to celebrate.

John Murray, chair of trustees of The Amelia-Mae Foundation, said: ‘George and Morgan have been involved with The Amelia-Mae Foundation for a few years now. Most of our families have watched the progress of George, Morgan and the runners and are extremely proud of them, as are we.’

‘Without their efforts in raising awareness and funds for us we would not be able to help as many families as we do, they are all a true inspiration!’

To donate to the fundraiser visit justgiving.com/fundraising/amf-goggins.