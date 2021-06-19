13 photos as fans packed pubs across Portsmouth for England vs Scotland

The sides shared the points at Wembley last night, as the match finished 0-0.

But in pubs all across the city were fully booked for the game.

And many fans were just thankful to be able to watch the match with other fans again.

Ben Elliott, 22, said: ‘I wouldn’t miss these games for the world.

‘Sitting at home with no fans in the stadium was killing the game – but being with people in the pub makes the atmosphere so much better.’

You can see our photos from pubs across the city in our gallery below.

1. The Green Post Fans at the Green Post, Hilsea, Portsmouth. Picture: Habibur Rahman Photo: Habibur Rahman Buy photo

2. The Green Post Fans at the Green Post, Hilsea, Portsmouth on 19 June 2021. Picture: Habibur Rahman Photo: Habibur Rahman Buy photo

3. The Green Post Moment of frustration captured. Fans at the Green Post, Hilsea, Portsmouth on 19 June 2021. Picture: Habibur Rahman Photo: Habibur Rahman Buy photo

4. The Red Lion Fans at The Red Lion, Cosham. Picture: Habibur Rahman Photo: Habibur Rahman Buy photo