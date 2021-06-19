13 photos as fans packed pubs across Portsmouth for England vs Scotland
The result might not have been what fans were hoping for, but pubs across Portsmouth were sold out for the England vs Scotland game.
The sides shared the points at Wembley last night, as the match finished 0-0.
But in pubs all across the city were fully booked for the game.
And many fans were just thankful to be able to watch the match with other fans again.
Ben Elliott, 22, said: ‘I wouldn’t miss these games for the world.
‘Sitting at home with no fans in the stadium was killing the game – but being with people in the pub makes the atmosphere so much better.’
