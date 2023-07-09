13 pictures of free family community event Party in the Warren in Havant on Saturday
There was something for everyone at the community-focused event Party in the Warren, which was hosted by Portsmouth City Council's engagement team in partnership with Havant Borough Council and Park Community School.
It featured a range of activities including live music and entertainment on the Giant Steps green area in St Clare's Avenue, Havant. On display at the event were also new proposed housing plans for The Warren area which locals are being encouraged to give their feedback on, as well as any ideas or ambitions they have for the area.
There were plenty of stalls and refreshments for everyone to enjoy and it follows similar events in Cosham, Paulsgrove and Somerstown last year which, the council said, was loved by residents