13 pictures of free family community event Party in the Warren in Havant on Saturday

A family friendly free community event took place in Havant on Saturday.
By Steve Deeks
Published 9th Jul 2023, 13:05 BST
Updated 9th Jul 2023, 13:07 BST

There was something for everyone at the community-focused event Party in the Warren, which was hosted by Portsmouth City Council's engagement team in partnership with Havant Borough Council and Park Community School.

It featured a range of activities including live music and entertainment on the Giant Steps green area in St Clare's Avenue, Havant. On display at the event were also new proposed housing plans for The Warren area which locals are being encouraged to give their feedback on, as well as any ideas or ambitions they have for the area.

There were plenty of stalls and refreshments for everyone to enjoy and it follows similar events in Cosham, Paulsgrove and Somerstown last year which, the council said, was loved by residents

Attendees were treated to Sea Shanties from the Folks In Harmony choir. Picture: Mike Cooter (080723)

Attendees were treated to Sea Shanties from the Folks In Harmony choir. Picture: Mike Cooter (080723) Photo: Mike Cooter

Attendees were treated to Sea Shanties from the Folks In Harmony choir. Picture: Mike Cooter (080723)

Attendees were treated to Sea Shanties from the Folks In Harmony choir. Picture: Mike Cooter (080723) Photo: Mike Cooter

Busker Dom Reynolds performing at the Party in the Warren. Picture: Mike Cooter (080723)

Busker Dom Reynolds performing at the Party in the Warren. Picture: Mike Cooter (080723) Photo: Mike Cooter

Debbie Mead from Hampshire Healthy Families demonstrates her giant bubble making skills at the Party in the Warren. Picture: Mike Cooter (080723)

Debbie Mead from Hampshire Healthy Families demonstrates her giant bubble making skills at the Party in the Warren. Picture: Mike Cooter (080723) Photo: Mike Cooter

Related topics:HavantHavant Borough CouncilPortsmouth City CouncilPaulsgrove