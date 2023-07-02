News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’

Things to do in Portsmouth and Hampshire: Party for The Warren will take place

A free community fun day will be heading to Havant at the weekend with Party for The Warren set to take place.
By Kelly Brown
Published 2nd Jul 2023, 15:10 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Jul 2023, 15:10 BST

There will be something for everyone at the community-focused event, which will be taking place on July 8 between midday and 2pm hosted by Portsmouth City Council's engagement team in partnership with Havant Borough Council and Park Community School,.

It will feature on a range of activities including live music and entertainment on the Giant Steps green area in St Clare's Avenue, Havant. On display at the event will also be new proposed housing plans for The Warren area which locals are being encouraged to give their feedback on, as well as any ideas or ambitions they have for the area.

ALSO READ: Watch Peter Crouch’s message of support to boy, 7, undergoing cancer treatment

A similar event in CoshamA similar event in Cosham
A similar event in Cosham
Most Popular
    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Everything at Party for The Warren will be free, with plenty of stalls and refreshments for everyone to enjoy and it follows similar events in Cosham, Paulsgrove and Somerstown last year which, the council said, was loved by residents.

    Related topics:PortsmouthHampshireHavantPortsmouth City CouncilHavant Borough Council