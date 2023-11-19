13 pictures of the exceptionally detailed model railway exhibition at Portsmouth school
An intricate model railway was showcased at an exhibition in Portsmouth.
The South Hants Model Railway Club held their annual event at Sir Admiral Lord Nelson School in Dundas Lane. The club had 11 working layouts on display in various scales and gauges.
This included the club’s historical model of the long-gone Lee-on-the-Solent Station. Traders were present selling locomotives while children and families had their eyes glued to the train sets.
Here are 13 pictures from the event.
1 / 4