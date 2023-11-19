News you can trust since 1877
13 pictures of the exceptionally detailed model railway exhibition at Portsmouth school

An intricate model railway was showcased at an exhibition in Portsmouth.
By Freddie Webb
Published 19th Nov 2023, 16:33 GMT
Updated 19th Nov 2023, 16:34 GMT

The South Hants Model Railway Club held their annual event at Sir Admiral Lord Nelson School in Dundas Lane. The club had 11 working layouts on display in various scales and gauges.

This included the club’s historical model of the long-gone Lee-on-the-Solent Station. Traders were present selling locomotives while children and families had their eyes glued to the train sets.

Here are 13 pictures from the event.

A visitor at the model railway exhibition in Admiral Lord Nelson School. Picture: Mike Cooter (181123)

1. Model railway exhibition

A visitor at the model railway exhibition in Admiral Lord Nelson School. Picture: Mike Cooter (181123) Photo: Mike Cooter

Dave Smith, chairman of the South Hants Model Railway Club at the exhibition in Admiral Lord Nelson School. Picture: Mike Cooter (181123)

2. Model railway exhibition

Dave Smith, chairman of the South Hants Model Railway Club at the exhibition in Admiral Lord Nelson School. Picture: Mike Cooter (181123) Photo: Mike Cooter

Models and spares available at the exhibition in Admiral Lord Nelson School. Picture: Mike Cooter (181123)

3. Model railway exhibition

Models and spares available at the exhibition in Admiral Lord Nelson School. Picture: Mike Cooter (181123) Photo: Mike Cooter

Incredible detail on display the at the model railway exhibition. Picture: Mike Cooter (181123)

4. Model railway exhibition

Incredible detail on display the at the model railway exhibition. Picture: Mike Cooter (181123) Photo: Mike Cooter

Related topics:PortsmouthTraders