13-year-old Portsmouth singer to release song raising awareness ahead of Anti-Bullying Week

Ahead of Anti-Bullying Week next week, schoolgirl singer and autism ambassador, 13-year-old Nevaeh Dunmore, is raising awareness for bullying through the release of her new song, 'Inside and Out'.

Nevaeh is releasing the track in association with Models of Diversity, a campaign which promotes the role models which reflect diversity regardless of race, shape, age and ability.

The song is being released on the morning of November 14, the first day of National Anti-Bullying Week, as Nevaeh is aiming for her track to be the first thing that people see as the sun rises.

Nevaeh Dunmore, 13-year-old singer/songwriter.

Having first-hand experiences with bullying, with people being unkind, making her feel unwelcome and making comments on her disability, Nevaeh is determined to do what she can to stop it and is encouraging people to use ‘positive and supporting’ language rather than ‘hurtful and unnecessary’ comments.

Nevaeh said: ‘I wanted a song I could perform using a range of emotions, like taking the listener on a journey.’

‘I need them to feel through the lyrics, the pain of bullying and being different. It's important the listener appreciates that everyone has dreams and aspirations.’

The Horndean Technology College student has autism, epilepsy and dyslexia but doesn’t let this discourage her from achieving her dreams. Having gained praise for her singing since the age of seven when she was chosen as the support act for X Factor winner Sam Bailey’s south coast tour in front of thousands, Nevaeh is well-versed being in the spotlight.

In April this year, the 13-year-old was invited by Autism Unlimited to perform at the opening of its new autism assessment and diagnosis facility, The Chris Page Centre, in Dorset, leading her to become its first child ambassador.

Mum Michaela Simkins said: ‘It’s nice to know that there might be someone out there who is struggling, and might not have as loud a voice, they’ll listen to this song and really understand the lyrics. It’s beautiful.’