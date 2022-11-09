Hounds for Heroes is launching its first Facebook live quiz
AN ANIMAL charity will be launching their first virtual Facebook live Quiz.
Hounds for Heroes will be launching their very first Facebook live quiz to raise money for their charity.
The quick, which will take place on December 7 between 7pm and 8:30pm, and is set to be a great evening for all that are set to take part.
The charity are asking for a donation, no matter how big or how small, in order to participate on the night, and this can be done online or via their text code, where they can donate either £5, £10 or £20 to 70450.
There will be five rounds each consisting of ten questions and the categories will range from general knowledge to Disney which will allow everyone in the family to get involved together.
To join the quiz, make sure to follow the charity on their Facebook page, and you will get a notification when the team are ready to start.