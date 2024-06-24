14 amazing pictures from a sunny Fareham Creek Regatta

By Steve Deeks
Published 24th Jun 2024, 12:59 BST
Updated 24th Jun 2024, 13:04 BST
There were plenty of thrills and spills as Fareham Creek Regatta returned at the weekend.

The two-day event at Lower Quay enjoyed scorching weather as rowers took to the water while spectators enjoyed barbecue food, drinks, music and entertainment.

Organised by the Fareham Sailing and Motor Boat Club and the 9th Fareham Sea Scouts, the event saw over 200 participants across the weekend. These included those from other nearby clubs such as Hamble River Rowing Club, Portchester Sea Scouts, Portchester Sailing Club, Tudor Sailing Club, and many more.

Ladies, men, boys and girls gig rowing, scout rowing, sailing and paddle boarding events were the main attractions on the day.

The nominated charity was Gosport And Fareham Inshore Rescue Service (GAFFIRs) for the event which has been running since 2011. The Scouts district commissioner and the mayor of Fareham attended on Saturday.

Blue ladies secure first place in the ladies final. Picture: Mike Cooter (050921)

1. Fareham Regatta

Blue ladies secure first place in the ladies final. Picture: Mike Cooter (050921)Photo: Mike Cooter

Photo Sales
Digging deep to clinch a win after a full day of heated racing. Picture: Mike Cooter (050921)

2. Fareham regatta

Digging deep to clinch a win after a full day of heated racing. Picture: Mike Cooter (050921)Photo: Mike Cooter

Photo Sales
Cheerful in defeat - yellow ladies still in high spirits after a narrow loss.. Picture: Mike Cooter (050921)

3. Fareham regatta

Cheerful in defeat - yellow ladies still in high spirits after a narrow loss.. Picture: Mike Cooter (050921)Photo: Mike Cooter

Photo Sales
The Navy ladies who secured third place overall.. Picture: Mike Cooter (050921)

4. Fareham regatta

The Navy ladies who secured third place overall.. Picture: Mike Cooter (050921)Photo: Mike Cooter

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page