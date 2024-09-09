14 pictures of Forton Fest in Gosport with tributes for Levi Kent and Darren Blair

Forton Fest returned to Forton Park on Friday - dubbed “Levi Fest” - as a tribute to the 22-year-old who was stabbed to death on November 24.

Levi’s mother Tammy Kent, who organised the event, ensured the festival had an anti-knife and drugs theme as she issued an emotional message on what would have been Levi’s 23rd birthday.

The festival featured live music, poetry, The Bar, Uncle Dave's Burgers, Summers Bracelets, Ruby's Canvases, Kadis Silent Disco, Glitter Tattoos and Face Gems with Vic and Lace and Jayden's Lego Raffle.

See pictures from the festival below.

Pictured is: A small serial to Levi Picture: Keith Woodland (070921-37)

Pictured is: Leanna Hassan paints a Spiderman design on Ryan Walker, 6. Picture: Keith Woodland (070921-23)

Pictured is: Children enjoying themselves at the Forton Fest Picture: Keith Woodland (070921-10)

Pictured is: Some the entertainers at the Forton Fest. Picture: Keith Woodland (070921-17)