Hayden-Jay Archbold, who lived in Fratton with his parents Lauren Emery and Glen Archbold and older brother Logan-Jay, died suddenly and unexpectedly just over a year ago on September 1 from a rare condition at the age of six.

Hayden-Jay was a popular pupil at Cliffdale Primary Academy in Copnor, which caters to children with learning difficulties. According to his mother, Hayden “always put a smile on people’s faces” and would effortlessly “have adults in fits of laughter” with his wonderful sense of humour.

The primary school has been fundraising to create a facility for pupils from Cliffdale - and four other Solent Academies Trust special needs schools across Hampshire and West Sussex - to enjoy in memory of Hayden.

Nearly £13,000 has been raised of the £15,000 target so far with a fundraiser at Portsmouth Irish Club in Elm Grove, Southsea, helping to raise more funds. The event featured a bouncy castle, face painter, DJ, mascots and raffle.

Hayden’s mother Lauren previously said of the tribute idea: “I’m speechless. I was thinking that maybe it would be a bench or something with his name on, or a picture on the wall. I was shocked - I wasn’t expecting it.

“When I told Hayden’s dad and his nan, they were overwhelmed as well. I burst into tears when I got called in. Hayden was a very popular young boy there, he was a big character. Back in 2022, he was awarded ‘achiever of the year’ out of the whole school. He’s always been known as Cliffdale’s shining star.”

Cliffdale Primary Academy used to have a swimming pool, but this space was rebuilt and fitted with three new classrooms - providing an increase in places available for children to benefit from specialist education.

To donate go to: app.goodhub.com/cliffdale-primary-academy-11356

1 . Splash pad fundraiser in memory of Hayden-Jay Archbold Pictured is: Family and friends gather to raise funds Hayden-Jay Archbold Picture: Keith Woodland (290921-2) Photo: Keith Woodland Photo Sales

2 . Splash pad fundraiser in memory of Hayden-Jay Archbold Pictured is: Josie Constable admires herself in the mirror held by Stacey. Picture: Keith Woodland (290921-46) Photo: Keith Woodland Photo Sales

3 . Splash pad fundraiser in memory of Hayden-Jay Archbold Pictured is: Hayden's nanny, Alison with Steph who helps herself to some numbers in the raffle Picture: Keith Woodland (290921-42) Photo: Keith Woodland Photo Sales

4 . Splash pad fundraiser in memory of Hayden-Jay Archbold Pictured is: Glen Archbold & Lauren Emery Picture: Keith Woodland (290921-5) Photo: Keith Woodland Photo Sales