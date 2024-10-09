14 pictures of fundraiser for splash pad in memory of Portsmouth boy, 6, who died suddenly

By Steve Deeks
Published 9th Oct 2024, 11:22 BST
A fundraising event was held to raise money needed to create a dream new splashpad and commemorate a “shining star” little boy who tragically died a year ago.

Hayden-Jay Archbold, who lived in Fratton with his parents Lauren Emery and Glen Archbold and older brother Logan-Jay, died suddenly and unexpectedly just over a year ago on September 1 from a rare condition at the age of six.

Hayden-Jay was a popular pupil at Cliffdale Primary Academy in Copnor, which caters to children with learning difficulties. According to his mother, Hayden “always put a smile on people’s faces” and would effortlessly “have adults in fits of laughter” with his wonderful sense of humour.

The primary school has been fundraising to create a facility for pupils from Cliffdale - and four other Solent Academies Trust special needs schools across Hampshire and West Sussex - to enjoy in memory of Hayden.

Nearly £13,000 has been raised of the £15,000 target so far with a fundraiser at Portsmouth Irish Club in Elm Grove, Southsea, helping to raise more funds. The event featured a bouncy castle, face painter, DJ, mascots and raffle.

Hayden’s mother Lauren previously said of the tribute idea: “I’m speechless. I was thinking that maybe it would be a bench or something with his name on, or a picture on the wall. I was shocked - I wasn’t expecting it.

“When I told Hayden’s dad and his nan, they were overwhelmed as well. I burst into tears when I got called in. Hayden was a very popular young boy there, he was a big character. Back in 2022, he was awarded ‘achiever of the year’ out of the whole school. He’s always been known as Cliffdale’s shining star.”

Cliffdale Primary Academy used to have a swimming pool, but this space was rebuilt and fitted with three new classrooms - providing an increase in places available for children to benefit from specialist education.

To donate go to: app.goodhub.com/cliffdale-primary-academy-11356

Pictured is: Family and friends gather to raise funds Hayden-Jay Archbold Picture: Keith Woodland (290921-2)

1. Splash pad fundraiser in memory of Hayden-Jay Archbold

Pictured is: Family and friends gather to raise funds Hayden-Jay Archbold Picture: Keith Woodland (290921-2) Photo: Keith Woodland

Photo Sales
Pictured is: Josie Constable admires herself in the mirror held by Stacey. Picture: Keith Woodland (290921-46)

2. Splash pad fundraiser in memory of Hayden-Jay Archbold

Pictured is: Josie Constable admires herself in the mirror held by Stacey. Picture: Keith Woodland (290921-46) Photo: Keith Woodland

Photo Sales
Pictured is: Hayden's nanny, Alison with Steph who helps herself to some numbers in the raffle Picture: Keith Woodland (290921-42)

3. Splash pad fundraiser in memory of Hayden-Jay Archbold

Pictured is: Hayden's nanny, Alison with Steph who helps herself to some numbers in the raffle Picture: Keith Woodland (290921-42) Photo: Keith Woodland

Photo Sales
Pictured is: Glen Archbold & Lauren Emery Picture: Keith Woodland (290921-5)

4. Splash pad fundraiser in memory of Hayden-Jay Archbold

Pictured is: Glen Archbold & Lauren Emery Picture: Keith Woodland (290921-5) Photo: Keith Woodland

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Portsmouth
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice