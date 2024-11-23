14 wonderful pictures as people pack streets of Fratton for lantern parade

Now in its tenth year the Festival of Light Lantern Parade is an event made for, and by, the people of Fratton.

The parade, led by Batala Samba band, gathered in Vivash Road and started at Victory Business Centre in Somers Road North and moved down Fratton Road to St Mary’s Churchyard. People enjoyed the show from the pavements on either side of Fratton Road.

The Festival of Light is a project run by Fratton Together, a Community Interest Company (CIC) which also runs the Fratton Together Pantry at 95, Fratton Road, where Fratton Together is based.

The fabulous We Shine Portsmouth festival caused great delight as visitors flocked to see a host of spectacular art and illumination displays across the city. The festival started on Friday with stunning light installations at Hilsea Lido, Victoria Park and St Mary’s Church.

See our gallery of the event below.

