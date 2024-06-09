15 amazing pictures of Portsmouth's Armed Forces Day on Southsea Common

By Steve Deeks
Published 9th Jun 2024, 15:42 BST
Portsmouth's Armed Forces Day event returned to Southsea Common on Saturday.

The special celebration for Portsmouth's Armed Forces Day saw parades, music, military vehicles, parachute jumps and a full Red Arrows display across the Solent.

There was also a Royal Navy parachute jump, military parades and vehicles, and live music. Funfair rides, a free climbing wall, laser tag and obstacle course helped to keep children and adults entertained.

World of Warships, the world leading naval battle online game, sponsored the event and had a photo booth for visitors to enjoy. Game stations with a special D-Day mode were also available for adults and children to play.

Portsmouth's Armed Forces Day, Southsea Common Picture: Chris Moorhouse (080624-62)

1. Portsmouth's Armed Forces Day, Southsea Common

Portsmouth's Armed Forces Day, Southsea Common Picture: Chris Moorhouse (080624-62) Photo: Chris Moorhouse

Photo Sales
Portsmouth's Armed Forces Day, Southsea Common Picture: Chris Moorhouse (080624-70)

2. Portsmouth's Armed Forces Day, Southsea Common

Portsmouth's Armed Forces Day, Southsea Common Picture: Chris Moorhouse (080624-70) Photo: Chris Moorhouse

Photo Sales
Portsmouth's Armed Forces Day, Southsea Common Picture: Chris Moorhouse (080624-71)

3. Portsmouth's Armed Forces Day, Southsea Common

Portsmouth's Armed Forces Day, Southsea Common Picture: Chris Moorhouse (080624-71) Photo: Chris Moorhouse

Photo Sales
Red Arrows. Portsmouth's Armed Forces Day, Southsea Common Picture: Chris Moorhouse (080624-57)

4. Red Arrows. Portsmouth's Armed Forces Day, Southsea Common

Red Arrows. Portsmouth's Armed Forces Day, Southsea Common Picture: Chris Moorhouse (080624-57) Photo: Chris Moorhouse

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:PortsmouthRoyal NavyRed Arrows