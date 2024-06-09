15 amazing pictures of Portsmouth's Armed Forces Day on Southsea Common

The special celebration for Portsmouth's Armed Forces Day saw parades, music, military vehicles, parachute jumps and a full Red Arrows display across the Solent.
There was also a Royal Navy parachute jump, military parades and vehicles, and live music. Funfair rides, a free climbing wall, laser tag and obstacle course helped to keep children and adults entertained.
World of Warships, the world leading naval battle online game, sponsored the event and had a photo booth for visitors to enjoy. Game stations with a special D-Day mode were also available for adults and children to play.
