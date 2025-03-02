15 cracking pictures from Gosport's Winterfest beer festival

Held at Thorngate Halls yesterday (Saturday, March 1), Gosport Winterfest is supported by CAMRA (Campaign for Real Ale) and brought together beer fans who were able to sample beer, cider and perry from a range of suppliers.
Here are 15 cracking pictures from the event:
1. Gosport Winterfest
Geoff Scott, left, and Dean Bond, brewer and owner at Bond Brewery
Picture: Chris Moorhouse (010325-50)
| Chris Moorhouse
2. Gosport Winterfest
Jim Gibb at Gosport Winterfest is Gosport's annual Winter Beer Festival at Thorngate Halls
Picture: Chris Moorhouse (010325-56)
| Chris Moorhouse
3. Gosport Winterfest
From left, Daniel Batey, Heather Dickie and Gavin Greaney at Gosport Winterfest
Picture: Chris Moorhouse (010325-59)
| Chris Moorhouse
4. Gosport Winterfest
From left, Mark Hunt, Andy Higgins and Glynn Curtis at Gosport Winterfest.
Picture: Chris Moorhouse (010325-55) | Chris Moorhouse
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.