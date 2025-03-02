15 cracking pictures from Gosport's Winterfest beer festival

By Kelly Brown

Editor

Published 2nd Mar 2025, 11:34 BST

A glass was raised in Gosport for the town annual Winterfest beer festival event.

Held at Thorngate Halls yesterday (Saturday, March 1), Gosport Winterfest is supported by CAMRA (Campaign for Real Ale) and brought together beer fans who were able to sample beer, cider and perry from a range of suppliers.

Here are 15 cracking pictures from the event:

Geoff Scott, left, and Dean Bond, brewer and owner at Bond Brewery Picture: Chris Moorhouse (010325-50)

1. Gosport Winterfest

Geoff Scott, left, and Dean Bond, brewer and owner at Bond Brewery Picture: Chris Moorhouse (010325-50) | Chris Moorhouse

Jim Gibb at Gosport Winterfest is Gosport's annual Winter Beer Festival at Thorngate Halls Picture: Chris Moorhouse (010325-56)

2. Gosport Winterfest

Jim Gibb at Gosport Winterfest is Gosport's annual Winter Beer Festival at Thorngate Halls Picture: Chris Moorhouse (010325-56) | Chris Moorhouse

From left, Daniel Batey, Heather Dickie and Gavin Greaney at Gosport Winterfest Picture: Chris Moorhouse (010325-59)

3. Gosport Winterfest

From left, Daniel Batey, Heather Dickie and Gavin Greaney at Gosport Winterfest Picture: Chris Moorhouse (010325-59) | Chris Moorhouse

From left, Mark Hunt, Andy Higgins and Glynn Curtis at Gosport Winterfest. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (010325-55)

4. Gosport Winterfest

From left, Mark Hunt, Andy Higgins and Glynn Curtis at Gosport Winterfest. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (010325-55) | Chris Moorhouse

