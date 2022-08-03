The event will see the likes of Dragon’s Den star Steven Bartlett, co-founder of the Calm meditation app, Michael Acton Smith and rugby legend Gareth Thomas hold guest talks across the two days.

It is the first festival of its kind, a business event in a ‘relaxed’ setting with dozens of workshops, independent food vendors, hands on sessions like cheesecake making and talks for creatives and people interested in developing their business or starting up a venture.

Our photographer Habibur Rahman was out taking pictures of people enjoying the festival and speakers taking to the stage at the Wickham site.

Here’s a great selection of photos from Ideas Fest today’s events.

