Staff of Caleno giving away free non-alcoholic tasters.

15 pictures of festival-goers having fun at Wickham's debut Ideas Fest

THOUSANDS of festival-goers are set to attend Wickham’s debut Ideas Fest today and tomorrow.

The event will see the likes of Dragon’s Den star Steven Bartlett, co-founder of the Calm meditation app, Michael Acton Smith and rugby legend Gareth Thomas hold guest talks across the two days.

It is the first festival of its kind, a business event in a ‘relaxed’ setting with dozens of workshops, independent food vendors, hands on sessions like cheesecake making and talks for creatives and people interested in developing their business or starting up a venture.

Our photographer Habibur Rahman was out taking pictures of people enjoying the festival and speakers taking to the stage at the Wickham site.

Here’s a great selection of photos from Ideas Fest today’s events.

1. Raring to go

Sophie Milliken, Emma Carol, Rachael Cook and Laura Kingston.

Photo: Habibur Rahman

2. A big festival cheers

Greg Cane with his mum, Helen Cane and Greg Kinchin.

Photo: Habibur Rahman

3. Lads on a business tour

Friends enjoying the festival.

Photo: Habibur Rahman

4. Ready to go!

Launch of Ideas Fest at Wickham.

Photo: Habibur Rahman

