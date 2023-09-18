15 reasons why I love Portsmouth - but one reason why I hate it too

With our fantastic waterside facilities, great historic importance and, of course, plenty of things to do, there are 101 reasons I could list for why our city is simply the best (yes we know I am obviously a bit biased!).
But let’s start with these 15 first! (and the one thing I do hate - sorry!)
1. Gunwharf Quays
With its restaurants, shops, leisure facilities and of course its wonderful views, Gunwharf Quays is a destination to be proud of. It's no surprise it is a top destination for tourists, but is also a real treasure for locals too. Photo: -
2. Beside the seaside
It is so easy to take it for granted, but it is a real privilege to live right next to the sea. And with Portsea itself being its own little island, there really is not far to walk before you can see the sea. Many of our surrounding towns and villages also enjoy the same privilege. (Though yes, we wish it was a sandy beach too!) Photo: Sarah Standing
3. The home of the Royal Navy
Our city proudly calls itself the home of the Royal Navy, with our naval base playing an important part in our county's defence - and being an important local employer. So many of our residents join friends and family of sailors to show them their support during their deployments. It is no wonder so many former service personal choose to call Pompey their home after they leave the Navy. Photo: Ben Mitchell
4. Port Solent
The stunning marina in the north of city is certainly something to be proud of, and a great destination we all love. With plenty of restaurants, some shops, regular family-based activates and a cinema to boot, Port Solent is a real gem to be enjoyed! Photo: -