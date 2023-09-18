15 reasons why I love Portsmouth - but one reason why I hate it too

By Kelly Brown

Editor

Published 18th Sep 2023, 17:08 BST
Updated 27th Mar 2025, 11:15 BST

With the sea on one side, and the countryside on the other, there are plenty of reasons why Portsmouth is just the perfect place to live and why we all love our city so much.

With our fantastic waterside facilities, great historic importance and, of course, plenty of things to do, there are 101 reasons I could list for why our city is simply the best (yes we know I am obviously a bit biased!).

But let’s start with these 15 first! (and the one thing I do hate - sorry!)

With its restaurants, shops, leisure facilities and of course its wonderful views, Gunwharf Quays is a destination to be proud of. It's no surprise it is a top destination for tourists, but is also a real treasure for locals too.

1. Gunwharf Quays

With its restaurants, shops, leisure facilities and of course its wonderful views, Gunwharf Quays is a destination to be proud of. It's no surprise it is a top destination for tourists, but is also a real treasure for locals too. Photo: -

Photo Sales
It is so easy to take it for granted, but it is a real privilege to live right next to the sea. And with Portsea itself being its own little island, there really is not far to walk before you can see the sea. Many of our surrounding towns and villages also enjoy the same privilege. (Though yes, we wish it was a sandy beach too!)

2. Beside the seaside

It is so easy to take it for granted, but it is a real privilege to live right next to the sea. And with Portsea itself being its own little island, there really is not far to walk before you can see the sea. Many of our surrounding towns and villages also enjoy the same privilege. (Though yes, we wish it was a sandy beach too!) Photo: Sarah Standing

Photo Sales
Our city proudly calls itself the home of the Royal Navy, with our naval base playing an important part in our county's defence - and being an important local employer. So many of our residents join friends and family of sailors to show them their support during their deployments. It is no wonder so many former service personal choose to call Pompey their home after they leave the Navy.

3. The home of the Royal Navy

Our city proudly calls itself the home of the Royal Navy, with our naval base playing an important part in our county's defence - and being an important local employer. So many of our residents join friends and family of sailors to show them their support during their deployments. It is no wonder so many former service personal choose to call Pompey their home after they leave the Navy. Photo: Ben Mitchell

Photo Sales
The stunning marina in the north of city is certainly something to be proud of, and a great destination we all love. With plenty of restaurants, some shops, regular family-based activates and a cinema to boot, Port Solent is a real gem to be enjoyed!

4. Port Solent

The stunning marina in the north of city is certainly something to be proud of, and a great destination we all love. With plenty of restaurants, some shops, regular family-based activates and a cinema to boot, Port Solent is a real gem to be enjoyed! Photo: -

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Portsmouthfirst person
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice