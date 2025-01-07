15 reasons why I love Portsmouth after it was unfairly shamed as 'the worst place to live'

By Kelly Brown

Editor

Published 7th Jan 2025, 09:41 GMT
Updated 7th Jan 2025, 09:50 GMT

Our glorious city has been shamed as the third worst place to live in the country by the website iLiveHere - but I know this could not be further from the truth!

After 18 years of publishing the annual ‘Top 10 Worst Places to Live in England’ list – which is not based on any scientific data or research – the team behind iLiveHere have said they are finally ending the list after traffic on their website fell by 70 per cent.

Traditionally, the satire website has relied on ‘public votes’ to decide the ‘winners’ – but for the final poll, they have said there was no voting for the ‘definitive’ list - with their dislike for our South Coast city evident.

But I know they could not be more wrong if they tried! With the sea on one side, and the countryside on the other, there are plenty of reasons why Portsmouth is just the perfect place to live and why we all love our city so much.

With our fantastic waterside facilities, great historic importance and, of course, plenty of things to do, there are 101 reasons I could list for why our city is simply the best (yes we know I am obviously a bit biased!).

But let’s start with these 15 first!

1. Beside the seaside

It is so easy to take it for granted, but it is a real privilege to live right next to the sea. And with Portsea itself being its own little island, there really is not far to walk before you can see the sea. Many of our surrounding towns and villages also enjoy the same privilege. (Though yes, we wish it was a sandy beach too!) Photo: Sarah Standing

2. The home of the Royal Navy

Our city proudly calls itself the home of the Royal Navy, with our naval base playing an important part in our county's defence - and being an important local employer. So many of our residents join friends and family of sailors to show them their support during their deployments. It is no wonder so many former service personal choose to call Pompey their home after they leave the Navy. Photo: Ben Mitchell

3. Gunwharf Quays

With its restaurants, shops, leisure facilities and of course its wonderful views, Gunwharf Quays is a destination to be proud of. It's no surprise it is a top destination for tourists, but is also a real treasure for locals too. Photo: -

4. The stunning South Downs

With stunning coastline to the south, it is easy to forget that just over Portsdown Hill there is beautiful countryside to explore. And, you only need to travel a few miles up the A3 to get to the South Downs National Park as well as one of our favourite views from the top of Butser Hill. Photo: Alex Holden

