Returning for its 8th year, Summer in Lee has been welcomed with open arms by locals. The two-day event, taking place on Saturday, August 17 and Sunday, August 18, features a combination of music, pirates, a funfair and stalls – all in aid of fund raising for Children with Cancer UK. The event was originally started in 2016 by Trevor Ricketts who sadly passed away in February so a tribute has been organised to remember him.

The free event attracted hundreds of people yesterday who wanted to get involved in the action. With over 50 stalls from local traders, live music, incredible entertainment and a range of food and drink vendors to get stuck into there is something for everyone.

Here are 15 fantastic pictures from Summer in Lee – day one:

Summer in Lee Picture: Matthew Clark

Simone evens, funky beach art at Summer in Lee Picture: Matthew Clark

