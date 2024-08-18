The free event attracted hundreds of people yesterday who wanted to get involved in the action. With over 50 stalls from local traders, live music, incredible entertainment and a range of food and drink vendors to get stuck into there is something for everyone.
Here are 15 fantastic pictures from Summer in Lee – day one:
Summer in Lee has gone down a treat with families this weekend. The two-day event is back for its 8th year and the event is a brilliant combination of music wrapped around pirates, emporium and a funfair all in aid of fund raising for Children with Cancer UK.Picture: Matthew Clark Photo: Matthew Clark
3. Simone evens, funky beach art at Summer in Lee
Summer in Lee has gone down a treat with families this weekend. The two-day event is back for its 8th year and the event is a brilliant combination of music wrapped around pirates, emporium and a funfair all in aid of fund raising for Children with Cancer UK.Pictured: Simone evens, funky beach art at Summer in LeePicture: Matthew Clark Photo: Matthew Clark
