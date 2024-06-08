15 wonderful pictures of The Garden Show celebrating 30th and last year at Stansted Park

The show is moving onwards to Broadlands in 2025 after beginning at Stansted Park as a forum for smaller family run businesses and to showcase the work of talented artisans.

Since those early days, the show has grown as gardening has become more fashionable and accessible as people realised you didn’t have to be especially knowledgeable to make your garden look great.

The show has turned into the perfect place to find all you need to make your garden grow and refresh your home and yourselves. The Garden Show has become a moveable feast and has been held at various locations in the south and will continue to thrive as it travels its own unique garden path at other venues.

A statement from the show said: “It’s a great opportunity to explore what’s on the doorstep; source new talent, designers and artisans. Browse affordable and handpicked companies showcasing the latest specialist plants, garden and home accessories, art, design, sculpture, fashion, gifts and then treat your taste buds to tempting foods and wines.

“Pick up top tips from horticultural experts to solve those frustrating problems - as ever the specialist plant people will bring their knowledge and brilliant advice plus we have daily expert advice from The Gardening Doctor, Paul Slater.”

The show’s chosen charity is CancerWise - www.cancerwise.org.uk. They will be holding a giant tombola’, prizes donated by the Garden Show Exhibitors, along with some fete fun games. In memory of one of the original founders of the show, Lizzie Dymock, Tawny Nursery will be selling beautiful poppies in aid of CancerWise.

The statement added: “It’s not all about gardening with ongoing demonstrations including willow weaving, forging along with traditional chairs, broom, trug and fence making, plus The Studio Shop artisans demonstrating and sharing their expertise on jewellery design, painting, photography, embroidery, felt making, woodwork along with so much more. There is also an opportunity to join in one of the Blacksmith Workshops and create a leaf to hang on The Tree of Life in aid of CancerWise.

“There is plenty to engage your children and the whole family: watch children play in the beautiful parklands, ride on the toddler fun fair with Carousel Amusements, watch Huxley Birds of Prey soar through the skies, learn circus skills with Crazee Hazee and enjoy the daily Punch & Judy shows as well as ‘have-a-go-archery’ with The Queens Archers.

“The show has adapted over the years and continues to adapt whilst holding onto the original concept – an opportunity to source an innovative range of items for the house, garden & oneself. As always there will be a plethora of stands bursting with quality and stylish wares. A chance to rejuvenate your home and make you and your life feel much better.”

