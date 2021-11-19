Crowds of people went down to the former Debenhams store in Commercial Road to see the festive decorations be turned on last night!

The Lord Mayor, Councillor Frank Jonas, and Kings Theatre panto Dame and creative director Jack Edwards were joined by fellow panto and Love Island star Amy Hart to switch on the dozens of silvery illuminations lining the busy street.

The News had a photographer down in Commercial Road to capture all the action.

See if you can spot yourself in our gallery from last night.

Make sure to click through all the pages!

You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 26p a day.

1. Commercial Road Christmas light switch-on Crowds joining in with the singing. Picture: Mike Cooter (181121) Photo: Mike Cooter Photo Sales

2. Commercial Road Christmas light switch-on Crowds joining in with the singing. Picture: Mike Cooter (181121) Photo: Mike Cooter Photo Sales

3. Commercial Road Christmas light switch-on Crowds joining in with the singing. Picture: Mike Cooter (181121) Photo: Mike Cooter Photo Sales

4. Commercial Road Christmas light switch-on Crowds enjoying the entertainment at the Christmas Lights turn-on. Picture: Mike Cooter (181121) Photo: Mike Cooter Photo Sales