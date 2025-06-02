16 pictures as Portsmouth DJ marks 30 year anniversary with Southsea bash

Matt, now aged 50 but who first started collecting records when he was just 12, marked his anniversary with international top 100 worldwide DJ Graham Gold among those who performed on the night.
The sold-out event saw people come from all over on what was a special occasion for one of the city’s music pioneers.
See pictures from the event below.
1. DJ Matt Handy's party marking 30 year career
DJ Matt Handy's party at Southsea Beach cafe marking 30 year career Photo: Supplied
2. DJ Matt Handy's party marking 30 year career
DJ Matt Handy's party at Southsea Beach cafe marking 30 year career Photo: Matt Handy
3. DJ Matt Handy's party marking 30 year career
DJ Matt Handy's party at Southsea Beach cafe marking 30 year career Photo: Matt Handy
4. DJ Matt Handy's party marking 30 year career
DJ Matt Handy's party at Southsea Beach cafe marking 30 year career Photo: Supplied
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.