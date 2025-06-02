16 pictures as Portsmouth DJ marks 30 year anniversary with Southsea bash

By Steve Deeks
Published 2nd Jun 2025, 11:03 BST
Portsmouth DJ Matt Handy celebrated 30 years of his record shop Hands On Records and his music career at Southsea Beach Café on Saturday May 24.

Matt, now aged 50 but who first started collecting records when he was just 12, marked his anniversary with international top 100 worldwide DJ Graham Gold among those who performed on the night.

The sold-out event saw people come from all over on what was a special occasion for one of the city’s music pioneers.

See pictures from the event below.

