16 pictures of royalty in Portsmouth with Duke of Edinburgh visit to charity

He toured the building to see activities including an early development group session, a music project and a human library featuring members talking about key initiatives including the charity’s Buddy Partnership with King Edward VI School.

He also looked at the policy work the National Down Syndrome Policy Group performs. PDSA chair Rachael Ross and vice-chair Ken Ross co-wrote the Down Syndrome act 2022. The duke also enjoyed watching acting masterclasses and met with key volunteers and staff before the plaque was unveiled.

Portsmouth Down Syndrome Association was honoured by the late Queen with a Queen’s Award for Volunteering for ‘exemplary service’. Portsmouth DSA also received special Covid recognition for our ‘outstanding work for our community’ during the pandemic. The charity has also received Freedom of the City of Portsmouth.

Rachael Ross MBE, charity chair, said: “We are very honoured that His Royal Highness, the Duke of Edinburgh officially opened our centre. It was our pleasure to have the opportunity to explain more about our vast range of specialist services and initiatives, and for him to see some of our initiatives in action.

“The move to the new venue has been a long-time coming. Due to a shortage of suitable and affordable properties in Portsmouth, it took two years to find a new, larger venue which was better suited to our needs.

“The pandemic hit just as we started refurbishment, leading to massive delays and escalating prices. But we have been in our new centre now for over a year, and it is perfect. It has become a real community hub.”

Charity ambassador Max, 20, who has been volunteering for the charity from an early age, met the duke as a thank you for his support. Max said: “I love our new centre. I meet my friends here for our communication groups which help us improve our speech and social skills. I took part in Portsmouth DSA’s acting workshops at the King’s Theatre. I do performing arts at college and asked the duke if he likes acting too.”

