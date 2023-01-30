TRIBUTES were paid to Gosport teenager Elin Martin as family and friends gathered to remember her a year after her passing.

The anniversary also marks World Leprosy Day, with Elin having a strong passion for the charity Lepra. Since Elin’s death, those close to her have raised almost £13,000 for the humanitarian outfit which supports those with leprosy and lymphatic filariasis in India, Bangladesh and Zimbabwe.

Given the dates aligning with each other, family friend Sam Hope organised for the Spinnaker Tower to illuminate in bright blue. Well-wishers gathered at the seafront in Gosport for the occasion, with attendees looking over the water and holding a moments silence.

Dozens of people gathered to share their memories of Elin, with HMS Queen Elizabeth sailing past the landmark during the memorial. Chris Martin, Elin’s older brother, said he was ‘very overwhelmed’ by the memorial, with mum Deryn saying it was an ‘amazing’ turnout.

The 18-year-old died last January after being hit by a bus at Gunwharf Quays while on a night out in Portsmouth.

