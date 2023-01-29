The anniversary also marks World Leprosy Day in what Elin’s mother Deryn Martin described as a ‘spooky’ coincidence due to Elin’s ambition to study neglected tropical diseases at university.

Since her death a year ago, those close to Elin have raised almost £13,000 for UK charity Lepra which helps those suffering from leprosy and lymphatic filariasis in India, Bangladesh and Zimbabwe. The dual causes prompted family friend Sam Hope to organise the landmark’s illumination.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Deryn said: ‘I think it's amazing that so many people have turned up to support me and support Sam and to remember her. She should be here - it's tragic.

Pictured is: Friends and family gather for the vigil. Picture: Keith Woodland (290121-60)

‘Sam came up with the brilliant idea of lighting up the Spinnaker tower in Lepra’s colours and I know that Lepra as an organisation are also doing the same thing in Colchester which is where their head office is. The Spinnaker Tower defines Portsmouth so it's great that we’ve been able to do that.

‘People always want to donate when someone has died and I was looking for a charity that would capture her essence and I found Lepra. They help hundreds and thousands of people a year who suffer from leprosy and all that goes with that, but also elephantisis as well.

Elin's mum Deryn Martin (right) blows bubbles with Samantha Hope. Picture: Keith Woodland (290121-49)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sam added: ‘Elin wanted to study medicine and become a doctor. Today is world leprosy day and they’re doing a campaign which is shine a light on leprosy so I thought it would be an ideal opportunity to raise awareness for Lepra.’

Silence fell for a couple of minutes during the poignant occasion as attendees looked across the water towards the tower. Among those in attendance was Elin’s goddaughter Holly who had with her a ‘memory bear’ teddy made from some of Elin’s clothes.

Elin’s older brother Chris Martin said he felt ‘very overwhelmed’ at the gathering on Sunday evening on the Gosport seafront near the Holy Trinity church. Dozens of people gathered to share their memories of Elin and HMS Queen Elizabeth sailed past the iconic landmark during the memorial.

Pictured is: The Spinnaker Tower illuminated in colours for Erin Martin. Picture: Keith Woodland

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris added: ‘It does fill me with joy that so many people have come. It’s a wonderful gesture that Sam has managed to hook us all up with and I really thank her so much, she’s done an amazing job.’

According to Lepra’s website: ‘Due to fear and lack of knowledge, there are over 3 million people across the world living with undiagnosed leprosy and every day the disease causes more damage to their health, livelihood and future.’

Elin Martin was 18 when she died last January after being hit by a bus at Gunwharf Quays on a night out in Portsmouth.