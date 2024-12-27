16 things only children who went to school in the 80s and 90s will remember

2 . Girls V Boys - or both

The 80s and 90s were the only two complete decades where it was possible to go to an all-girls (pictured) or all-boys secondary school in the city. School places were very precious in the city, not least because there were not enough secondary school places within Portsmouth itself until after the city council became a unitary authority in 1997. But the choice - assuming you had one - was a mixed school or either the City Girls School, which became the mixed Portsmouth Academy in 2017, or City Boys which became the mixed Trafalgar School we know today in 2015. Needless to say school rivalry was alive and well between the city schools - I'll keep my own allegiances hidden for now! Photo: Google Images