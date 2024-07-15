The Bangladesh Mela took place on Sunday, July 14 at the Portsmouth Cricket Club, Southsea – and crowds of people turned up to celebrate Bangladeshi culture and history. The event was organised by the Bangladesh Welfare, which is a hub established in 1964, and there was something for everyone to get involved in. From delicious food, to live performances and stalls to showcase businesses, the festivities created a place to celebrate the rich cultural tapestry of Bangladesh.