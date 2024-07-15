The Bangladesh Mela took place on Sunday, July 14 at the Portsmouth Cricket Club, Southsea – and crowds of people turned up to celebrate Bangladeshi culture and history. The event was organised by the Bangladesh Welfare, which is a hub established in 1964, and there was something for everyone to get involved in. From delicious food, to live performances and stalls to showcase businesses, the festivities created a place to celebrate the rich cultural tapestry of Bangladesh.
Here are 16 lovely pictures from the family event:
1. Portsmouth's Bangladesh Mela
Portsmouths Bangladesh community came together for its Mela at Portsmouth Cricket Club on Sunday, celebrating Bangladesh culture and food.
Pictured - Just Asia based in Kingston Crescent
Photos by Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute
2. Portsmouth's Bangladesh Mela
Portsmouths Bangladesh community came together for its Mela at Portsmouth Cricket Club on Sunday, celebrating Bangladesh culture and food.
Pictured - Shofi Mondol, Bangla Singer
Photos by Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute
3. Portsmouth's Bangladesh Mela
Portsmouths Bangladesh community came together for its Mela at Portsmouth Cricket Club on Sunday, celebrating Bangladesh culture and food.
Pictured - Friha, 5
Photos by Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute
4. Portsmouth's Bangladesh Mela
Portsmouths Bangladesh community came together for its Mela at Portsmouth Cricket Club on Sunday, celebrating Bangladesh culture and food.
Pictured - Mitra Performing Arts
Photos by Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.