16 vibrant pictures from Portsmouth's Bangladesh Mela

By Sophie Lewis
Published 15th Jul 2024, 12:24 BST
A fantastic event celebrating Bangladeshi culture has bought hundreds of people together.

The Bangladesh Mela took place on Sunday, July 14 at the Portsmouth Cricket Club, Southsea – and crowds of people turned up to celebrate Bangladeshi culture and history. The event was organised by the Bangladesh Welfare, which is a hub established in 1964, and there was something for everyone to get involved in. From delicious food, to live performances and stalls to showcase businesses, the festivities created a place to celebrate the rich cultural tapestry of Bangladesh.

Here are 16 lovely pictures from the family event:

Portsmouths Bangladesh community came together for its Mela at Portsmouth Cricket Club on Sunday, celebrating Bangladesh culture and food. Pictured - Just Asia based in Kingston Crescent Photos by Alex Shute

1. Portsmouth's Bangladesh Mela

Portsmouths Bangladesh community came together for its Mela at Portsmouth Cricket Club on Sunday, celebrating Bangladesh culture and food. Pictured - Shofi Mondol, Bangla Singer Photos by Alex Shute

2. Portsmouth's Bangladesh Mela

Portsmouths Bangladesh community came together for its Mela at Portsmouth Cricket Club on Sunday, celebrating Bangladesh culture and food. Pictured - Friha, 5 Photos by Alex Shute

3. Portsmouth's Bangladesh Mela

Portsmouths Bangladesh community came together for its Mela at Portsmouth Cricket Club on Sunday, celebrating Bangladesh culture and food. Pictured - Mitra Performing Arts Photos by Alex Shute

4. Portsmouth's Bangladesh Mela

