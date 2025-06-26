Seventeen people have been injured after a double-decker bus carrying college students crashed into a river.

Bishopstoke Road in Eastleigh, Hampshire | Google

The Bluestar 607 bus for Barton Peveril Sixth Form College bus plummeted into the River Itchen after coming off Bishopstoke Road in Eastleigh just after 10am.

Three people - including the bus driver - have been taken to hospital while 14 people are being treated at the scene, according to South Central Ambulance Service. An incident centre has been set up at The Hub at Bishopstoke for concerned parents.

South Central Ambulance Service said in a statement: "We have sent multiple units to the incident including five ambulances, two helicopters, and specialist response units.

"We’re continuing to support and assess patients on scene. All patients have been removed from the bus. Three high priority patients are being taken to hospital. Around 14 with less serious injuries are being treated on scene."

The B3037 has been closed in both directions with delays between Chickenhall Lane to Riverside. Hampshire police said the road “may be closed for up to 12 hours for investigation and recovery work”. The bus started its journey in Knowle, then went on to Swanmore and Bishop's Waltham before the crash.

The college said: "Staff are working closely with the police to ensure the safety and well-being of all students. We ask that people do not attend the actual scene.”

Bluestar general manager Richard Tyldsley said: “One of our buses, carrying students to Barton Peveril College, was involved in an incident earlier this morning in Bishopstoke Road, Eastleigh. Reports suggest the bus left the highway and came to rest in a shallow river.

“There were 19 passengers on-board at the time. Our driver and at least two of the passengers have confirmed injuries, and we are awaiting further updates on the status of others on-board.

“We do not currently have full details of their injuries and are following their progress closely. Our thoughts are with everybody involved, and we wish those who were injured a full and speedy recovery.

“At this time, we do not know the circumstances behind this incident and are carrying out an immediate investigation. We are also assisting the police as they carry out their own enquiries.”

A large crane to help lift the bus from the river has now arrived on site as police keep the road closed.

The air ambulance and some of the land ambulances have left the scene as the recovery stage begins.

Crews from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service attended the incident and asked people to avoid the area.