18 amazing black and white photos capturing beauty of Portsmouth area

Taken by Danny Yarker, who spent 33 years in the Royal Navy, they feature landmarks such as the Guildhall.
A keen photographer for four decades now after being gifted a camera in the 1980s, in 2009 he was diagnosed with the Guillian-Barre Syndrome virus.
SEE MORE: 19 photos showing how Gunwharf Quays was constructed in Portsmouth | 12 memories from Royal Navy's HMS Collingwood over the years
After a long recovery he was left with tremors and switched to digital photography.
You can see all his photos on Instagram #mullionmarauder or Facebook @Mullion Marauder - Photography.
1 / 5
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.