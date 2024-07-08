18 amazing black and white photos capturing beauty of Portsmouth area

By Steve Deeks
Published 15th Oct 2020, 15:59 BST
Updated 8th Jul 2024, 14:42 BST
A photographer has captured the beauty of the Portsmouth area in stunning black and white.

Taken by Danny Yarker, who spent 33 years in the Royal Navy, they feature landmarks such as the Guildhall.

A keen photographer for four decades now after being gifted a camera in the 1980s, in 2009 he was diagnosed with the Guillian-Barre Syndrome virus.

After a long recovery he was left with tremors and switched to digital photography.

You can see all his photos on Instagram #mullionmarauder or Facebook @Mullion Marauder - Photography.

Beautiful Langstone

1. Beautiful black and white photography

Beautiful LangstonePhoto: The News archive

Portsmouth Guildhall

2. Beautiful black and white photography

Portsmouth GuildhallPhoto: The News archive

Great view from the bench at The Hard. HMS Warrior

3. Beautiful black and white photography

Great view from the bench at The Hard. HMS WarriorPhoto: The News archive

Hotwalls Studio a great place to visit

4. Beautiful black and white photography

Hotwalls Studio a great place to visitPhoto: The News archive

