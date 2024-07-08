18 amazing black and white photos capturing beauty of Portsmouth area

Taken by Danny Yarker, who spent 33 years in the Royal Navy, they feature landmarks such as the Guildhall.

A keen photographer for four decades now after being gifted a camera in the 1980s, in 2009 he was diagnosed with the Guillian-Barre Syndrome virus.

After a long recovery he was left with tremors and switched to digital photography.

You can see all his photos on Instagram #mullionmarauder or Facebook @Mullion Marauder - Photography.

Beautiful black and white photography Beautiful Langstone

Beautiful black and white photography Portsmouth Guildhall

Beautiful black and white photography Great view from the bench at The Hard. HMS Warrior