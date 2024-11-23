18 festive photos as Christmas Lights turned on in Cosham

By Steve Deeks
Published 23rd Nov 2024, 11:31 GMT
There was festive cheer in the air as the Christmas lights were turned on in Cosham on Friday evening.

Locals were dazzled by the mesmerising lights switched on in the High Street.

Radio presenter Mark Collins hosted the event which saw festive music and entertainment as the countdown for Christmas begins.

See our gallery from the occasion below.

Christmas lights in High Street, Cosham, were switched on during the evening of Friday, November 22, 2024. Picture: Sarah Standing (221124-8997)

1. Christmas lights in High Street, Cosham

Christmas lights in High Street, Cosham, were switched on during the evening of Friday, November 22, 2024. Picture: Sarah Standing (221124-8997) Photo: Sarah Standing

Photo Sales
Christmas lights in High Street, Cosham, were switched on during the evening of Friday, November 22, 2024. Picture: Sarah Standing (221124-9042)

2. Christmas lights in High Street, Cosham

Christmas lights in High Street, Cosham, were switched on during the evening of Friday, November 22, 2024. Picture: Sarah Standing (221124-9042) Photo: Sarah Standing

Photo Sales
Christmas lights in High Street, Cosham, were switched on during the evening of Friday, November 22, 2024. Picture: Sarah Standing (221124-9038)

3. Christmas lights in High Street, Cosham

Christmas lights in High Street, Cosham, were switched on during the evening of Friday, November 22, 2024. Picture: Sarah Standing (221124-9038) Photo: Sarah Standing

Photo Sales
Christmas lights in High Street, Cosham, were switched on during the evening of Friday, November 22, 2024. Picture: Sarah Standing (221124-9028)

4. Christmas lights in High Street, Cosham

Christmas lights in High Street, Cosham, were switched on during the evening of Friday, November 22, 2024. Picture: Sarah Standing (221124-9028) Photo: Sarah Standing

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice