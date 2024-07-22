19 adorable pictures of canines at the Denmead Dog Fun Show including the winner of the cutest puppy award

By Joe Williams
Dog lovers flocked to a Hampshire village for a fun day of dog competitions and activities.

The Academy of Modern Canine Behaviour and Training (AMCBT) joined forces with the Denmead Scouts to hold a family fun dog show on Sunday, July 21. Owners were able to enter their pets in competitions such as Best in Show, Cutest Puppy, Best Rescue, as well as Best Trick.

Held at the Denmead Community Centre, the event also had a number of stalls selling dog related products and services. All proceeds went to the Denmead Scouts to help fund their activities and community service projects.

Here are 19 adorable photos of the event including the cutest puppy winner, Rosie:

Cyril, a 3 year old Goldendoodle, charges through the assault course at the Denmead Fun Dog Show. Picture: Mike Cooter (210724)

Cyril, a 3 year old Goldendoodle, charges through the assault course at the Denmead Fun Dog Show. Picture: Mike Cooter (210724) Photo: Mike Cooter

An adorable contestant lines up for the Cutest Puppy Competition at the Denmead Fun Dog Show. Picture: Mike Cooter (210724)

An adorable contestant lines up for the Cutest Puppy Competition at the Denmead Fun Dog Show. Picture: Mike Cooter (210724) Photo: Mike Cooter

Dash, an Old English Sheepdog, navigates the trail at the Denmead Fun Dog Show. Picture: Mike Cooter (210724)

Dash, an Old English Sheepdog, navigates the trail at the Denmead Fun Dog Show. Picture: Mike Cooter (210724) Photo: Mike Cooter

12 week old cockapoo, Rosie, won the cutest puppy competition at the Denmead Fun Dog Show. Her owner Jacqui Humphreys proudly shows off the award.Picture: Mike Cooter (210724)

12 week old cockapoo, Rosie, won the cutest puppy competition at the Denmead Fun Dog Show. Her owner Jacqui Humphreys proudly shows off the award.Picture: Mike Cooter (210724) Photo: Mike Cooter

