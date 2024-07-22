The Academy of Modern Canine Behaviour and Training (AMCBT) joined forces with the Denmead Scouts to hold a family fun dog show on Sunday, July 21. Owners were able to enter their pets in competitions such as Best in Show, Cutest Puppy, Best Rescue, as well as Best Trick.
Held at the Denmead Community Centre, the event also had a number of stalls selling dog related products and services. All proceeds went to the Denmead Scouts to help fund their activities and community service projects.
Here are 19 adorable photos of the event including the cutest puppy winner, Rosie:
